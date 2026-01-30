Dallas gets ready to spin 7's against the Vegas Golden Knights tonight

Well, tonight's game got a lot more interesting, especially after the NHL's announcement earlier today. The Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights will be playing in Arlington next season as part of the NHL Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium. Dallas and Vegas are a new rivalry that's been budding over the last few seasons, and what better way to showcase it than at Jerry's World? That's going to be a fun game to watch in person or on TV.

The @GoldenKnights will be facing off with the @DallasStars at the 2027 @NavyFederal NHL #StadiumSeries taking place at AT&T Stadium on February 20th, 2027! pic.twitter.com/ajYUUNsVAr — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) January 29, 2026

However, let's focus on the task at hand: the Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights were able to steal a trade target away from the Stars, and that really stung. However, the Stars might be finding their game again, especially Matt Duchene. Let's see if the Stars can continue their momentum in the final games before the Olympic break. Here are the four keys to tonight's contest against the Golden Knights.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preview: 4. Get the Dutch Oven warm

The Stars really need Matt Duchene's scoring if they want to win tonight's game. With the way he played against the St. Louis Blues the other night, it looked like he was about to score a hat trick. It might be a bit more difficult tonight since the Golden Knights' defense is a tad stronger and taller than the Stars. However, it will be a long game if the Dutch Oven remains cold. Time to get that bad boy warmed up in the first period and let the Golden Knights burn their armor by getting close to him.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preview: 3. Stay in your lanes

I don't want to see any of the Stars get out of their defensive lanes and allow the defense to collapse on Jake Oettinger tonight. When the Stars try to overcompensate by double-teaming someone, the opponent usually scores. There's no need to try to double-team players like Jack Eichel if he's out by the blue line tonight. That's not where he typically shoots the puck from. Just stay in your lanes and clear the puck out of the Stars' zone cleanly.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preview: 2. Shut down Pavel Dorofeyev

The Dallas Stars will have the honor of trying to put some dents in Pavel Dorofeyev's armor tonight while storming the castle. He's really picked up the scoring as of late and will look to add more goals tonight against Oettinger and the Stars. Having 24 goals and 16 assists is something the Stars can't take lightly when looking at the scouting report tonight. That's someone the Stars need to keep an eye on in the Stars' zone tonight. If the Stars can take care of him, then Oettinger can raise the Stars flag above his new crib.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preview: 1. Hit somebody

I don't want to see the hits category the way it was in the previous game against the St. Louis Blues. I know Lian Bichsel is close to playing, but someone needs to step up and lay some checks down tonight. The only way you'll beat the Vegas Golden Knights is if you are the tougher team by checking them into the boards. Even though they are tall and quick, don't let them intimidate you. If the Stars can control the puck and assert themselves physically tonight, the Golden Knights might need some new armor after the Olympic break.