Dallas has the best general manager in Jim Nill

You don’t need a trophy to prove your greatness and impact on the game. A person’s character and actions can reveal themselves. For example, what do Vince Carter, Dan Marino, and Ken Griffey Jr. all have in common? Depending on how old you are, you may have had their posters on your bedroom wall.

They were all outstanding players in their own right, but unfortunately, never won a championship. That doesn’t make us doubt their abilities or see their accomplishments as any less impressive. They are some of the best. Like these athletes, the Dallas Stars also have one of the best in general manager Jim Nill, but unlike these athletes, Jim Nill has three Jim Gregory awards to prove it.

Jim and the League

The Jim Gregory Award is presented annually to recognize the best general manager in the NHL. This is the highest honor, selected by other general managers, executives, and media personnel as the best of the best. The award was first presented in 2010 and is named after legendary player, general manager, and executive Jim Gregory.

As the general manager of the Dallas Stars, Jim Nill has received the Gregory Award for the last three years. No other GM in the history of the award has won it three times, not to mention in three consecutive years. In a fast-paced league, Nill is known for the right reasons, being considerate yet competitive. He has reached this level of elite status, but not without first making an impact on his team.

Jim and His Team

Jim Nill has spent the last 12 seasons as the Dallas Stars’ general manager. In that time, he has overseen several contracts, extensions, and negotiations. He is known for acquiring top players, including NHL star Mikko Rantanen in 2025. Under his leadership, the Stars have had multiple playoff runs and appeared in the Western Conference Finals. What stands out more is his reputation among his players. Stars’ captain, Jamie Benn, says,

"You ask anyone around this League and there’s not one person that will say something bad about the guy. He treats people how he wants to be treated, and that’s with respect and kindness.”

It’s significant when words like “respect” and kindness” are used to complement an NHL general manager, in a league filled with tough guys who are ready to throw down the gloves at any moment. After hearing this, one can get an idea of Nill’s reputation with his players. However, reputations aren’t built overnight; they are part of a lifestyle.

Jim and His Faith

In an interview with the Sports Spectrum podcast after winning his second Gregory Award in 2024, Jim discusses how his faith has been a game-changer not only in hockey but also in his life.

“Before I come to work… I run through my Bible verses, have my time with the Lord in the morning, and I ask Him just to help, to guide me, give me knowledge, wisdom, to make the right choices for the organization.”

What starts with him personally, his faith and humility, carries over into his reputation with his players and members of the entire league. The awards may not go on forever, but remember you don’t need a trophy to remind you that you have done great things, primarily when your character is known to those around you as someone who is deserving of such. However having a trophy to recognize your achievements can be meaningful … and in Jim Nill’s case, well, it doesn’t hurt to have three—proving he is one of the best in Dallas.

