There's nothing like returning home after a very long trip around the United States. That's exactly what the Stars have been up to while completing their six-game road trip on Thursday in Utah, taking on the Mammoth. I'm sure when the gents touched down in Dallas, it felt like a massive migraine disappeared. They are finally home and playing in front of their home crowd for a couple of games. Here is a preview of the upcoming games on the Stars' schedule.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Today

The Dallas Stars host the Tampa Bay Lightning to kick off their two-game homestand. Jake Oettinger will be the starting goaltender today, according to Glen Gulutzan. They are going up against a very dangerous Eastern Conference opponent that had its 11-game winning streak snapped by the St. Louis Blues. Nikitia Kucherov and crew look to stump the Dallas Stars as they look for answers after going 2-3-1 on their latest road trip. Hopefully, many parents bring their kids to today's game and get them hyped on sugar. The Stars need it loud in the arena.

Dallas Stars vs. Boston Bruins: Tuesday January 20th

The Dallas Stars welcome the Boston Bruins to town for their only appearance at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday night. Depending on how many shots Oettinger faces later today, I'd put him in goal against the Bruins. He needs more consecutive starts. It would be a battle against American teammates before both Jeremy Swayman and Oettinger head off to Italy. Hopefully, the Stars have a solid win under their belt heading into this matchup. I don't want to see Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak give the Stars a beatdown.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Thursday January 22nd

This matchup just became a must-watch after Rick Bowness took over as the Columbus Blue Jackets' head coach. I know a lot of fans are attached to Bowness, but the Stars were smart to move on from him. The Blue Jackets have found their game since Bowness took over. It's not going to be the walk in the park that it was going to be with Dean Evason behind the bench. It might be a Casey DeSmith game, depending on how Oettinger is feeling later this upcoming week.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Friday January 23rd

The Stars return home to take on the St. Louis Blues. Whoever did not start against the Columbus Blue Jackets will be the starter in this game unless Gulutzan wants to light a fire under the team. However, the Stars can't take the Blues for granted because they would love nothing more than to give the Stars more questions to answer with a loss. I have a gut feeling fans are going to see Jordan Binnington between the pipes for the Blues.