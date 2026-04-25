Dallas looks forward to putting the Wild on the brink of elimination this afternoon

Good news for Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild fans today: this afternoon's game is not going to cross over into Sunday unless both goaltenders decide to have a who-blinks-first contest. However, the game should be over by night so you can enjoy your evening. The Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild face off in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs series this afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota. Today is a massive game for the Stars with where they are in the series.

The Stars can put the Wild on the brink of elimination with a win this afternoon. That's huge with the series heading back to Dallas for Game 5 on Tuesday evening. Dallas can really seize the series by the throat by going out there and just giving the Wild no mercy for 60 minutes this afternoon. However, they will face massive resistance, as they want to even the series out. Here are the four keys to the game this afternoon in Minnesota as Dallas looks to put pressure on the Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 4. Don't collapse on defense

One thing that really drove me insane in the second period was how many times the Stars' defense collapsed and let the Wild retake the lead. Dallas needs to stay home and defend their assignment. There's no need to collapse and double-team someone entering the zone. The Stars need to force the Wild to dump and chase the puck in the Stars' zone this afternoon. That's how the Stars are going to drive the Wild insane this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 3. Get the top line going early

One thing that made me happy to see happen was the Stars' top line producing goals against the Wild this past Wednesday. Goals from Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston are what the doctor ordered to take the 2-1 series lead. That has to happen in the first period again if the Stars want to come away with a 3-1 series lead. Don't let the Wild dictate which lines produce the offense. They are going to meet some resistance from the Wild, but play your game and build a lead.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 2. Don't go on the penalty kill

Dallas needs to play a complete game of hockey and stay out of the penalty box to have a shot at eliminating the Wild on home ice Tuesday night. Don't reach for the puck between the legs, and make sure that you control your stick. The Wild might be getting one of their best power-play scorers back this afternoon, so don't end up going to the penalty box, Mikko Rantanen. Let's see if the Wild can survive this afternoon at even strength.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 1. Capitalize on the power play

With the questionable officiating throughout this series, the Stars need to take advantage of their power-play opportunities. Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, and Jason Robertson need to shoot the puck at the net and shove that puck into the net. It's where Dallas needs to improve if they advance to the next round of the playoffs. I know they need to if they face the Colorado Avalanche. Score on the power play and put the Wild's season on the brink of elimination.