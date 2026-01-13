Dallas looks to avoid the penalty box as they take on the Los Angeles Kings

Rule number one of tonight's game: Stay out of the penalty box. That's precisely how the Dallas Stars lost on Saturday afternoon in San Jose, blowing two different leads in the OT loss. While you could say some of those penalties were tacky, it doesn't excuse the fact that the Stars allowed four power-play goals. That has to stop tonight as they make their next stop on their road trip in LA, as they take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena.

Taking a look at tonight's game, it looks like Jake Oettinger will get the start between the pipes after having a terrible game against the Carolina Hurricanes. It's time for him to step up and be the Oettinger that we all know and love. It's okay to have stinkers throughout the season; however, the Stars need him to be focused tonight. Here are the four keys to tonight's clash in Los Angeles between the Stars and the Kings.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 4. Get Jamie Benn loose

Jamie Benn is returning to the lineup tonight, and he might be forced to wear a visor. However, the Stars need Benn to be his pesky self and help the Stars beat the Kings. I doubt he wants to get into another fight after having his nose worked on. Benn needs to get some goals to help out the Stars at even strength. The Stars have to score goals without giving the Kings any power-play chances. Getting Benn loose and scoring is one of the four keys of the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 3. Get Oettinger his mojo back

Jake Oettinger needs to get his mojo back, and it begins tonight with a win over the Kings. His teammates need to help him out if he's going to get back to his old self. That means clearing out the front of the net and not allowing the Kings any second-chance opportunities. Oettinger is a great goaltender in the middle of a funk right now. A signature win on the road could get his mojo back as a goaltender. The Stars need to help him out tonight and get him a win.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 2. Shut down Kevin Fiala

The Stars need to shut down Kevin Fiala if they want a shot at beating the Los Angeles Kings later tonight. He has 16 goals and 15 assists coming into tonight's game against the Dallas Stars. Dallas can't allow him to get Oettinger into that panicked mode he could get into after giving up a goal. Miro Heiskanen and his defensive co-workers need to make sure he's nowhere near the front of the net for a loose rebound. The Stars have good odds of winning if Fiala is statistically taken out of the game.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 1. Stay out of the penalty box

The primary key to the game tonight is just staying out of the penalty box at all costs. I don't know if the Stars going to the penalty box six times is an outlier, but let's not mess with fire tonight. The Stars have to be clean when it comes to getting the puck and clearing it out of the zone. I don't want to see the Kings go on the power play and get any momentum with a goal. It's best to suppress any momentum by not giving them any power play attempts tonight. Stay out of the penalty box and get two points.