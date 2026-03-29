Dallas looks to continue their momentum against the Flyers tonight

The Dallas Stars finally got the losing streak demon off their backs yesterday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It might have taken a period for the offense to get going, but they got the win by any means. While celebrating that win would be nice, the Stars are headed to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. It would be nice to see Dallas continue the momentum and get another win under their belt. Since the Colorado Avalanche lost to the Winnipeg Jets last night, the Stars could close the gap even more.

Dallas needs an offense centered on Mikko Rantanen and his ability to find the back of the net. It's been hard for the Stars to generate any offense without him in the lineup, and Roope Hintz is also injured. That needs to be the main focus, Stars, as they take on the Flyers tonight. Can the Stars continue their winning streak from yesterday? Here are the four keys to the game tonight against the Flyers.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Preview: 4. Just do what you do best

All the Stars' fanbase can ask of their team is to grind out another win tonight. They might have some fatigue from yesterday's game against the Penguins. I really expect the Stars to be running on fumes after grinding out that win. All the Stars need to do is do what they do best and try to get points by any means tonight. That means even if the win comes in overtime or they come away with only a point. Three out of four points this weekend is considered a win for me.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Preview: 3. Get Rantanen going

I know Mikko Rantanen wants to get his hooves on the ground and ease back into the action, but the Stanley Cup Playoffs are around the corner. I don't want Moose to be trying to find his footing in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dallas needs to give him minutes so he can get back up to speed and score goals. That should be the main key to the game for the Stars, other than winning. A happy moose is a happy moose, and Stars fans will love that in the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Preview: 2. Shut down Travis Konecny

The Dallas Stars will have to shut down Travis Konecny if they want to come away with a win tonight in Philadelphia. He is their leading scorer coming into tonight's contest with 25 goals and 35 assists. He's the reason why the Flyers are even having success this season. That's the type of player that you have to watch in your own zone. Dallas' defense will have the task of making sure he doesn't get to Casey DeSmith tonight. Shut him down and come home with four points this weekend.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Preview: 1. Don't count them out

After looking at the NHL standings, the Flyers are only four points away from being in the Wildcard in the Eastern Conference. With the regular season wrapping up shortly, they will fight through the fire to earn points and make the postseason this year. Dallas can't think for a second that the Flyers have already accepted their fate. The Flyers are so close to the postseason that I expect them to come out of the gate strong.