Dallas looks to snap out of their nightmare against the Columbus Blue Jackets

It seems like the Dallas Stars are in the middle of a nightmare at the moment, with no way to escape it. They are coming off a subpar performance against the St. Louis Blues this past Saturday, and players are already starting to fall apart like brownie brittle. Matt Duchene will be out again tonight as he's still battling the injury he sustained last week, and Nils Lundkvist was placed on the IR yesterday. After scoring 15 goals in three games, the Stars are in a downward spiral, trying to pull out of it.

The Stars have their next three games at the American Airlines Center, and it would be a perfect time to snap out of their nightmare. They will be taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets to kick off their three-game homestand tonight. With the Blue Jackets having one of the worst power plays and penalty kills in the league right now, the Stars have to capitalize on the extra-man advantage. Here are the four keys to the game against the Blue Jackets tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: 4. Capitalize on the power play

One of the things the Stars need to do tonight is capitalize on the power play. They didn't do so well against the St. Louis Blues by not scoring on any of their extra-man opportunities. With the Blue Jackets struggling on their penalty kill this season, it's a perfect time to capitalize and punish them for committing penalties tonight. Everyone on the power play lines needs to attack the net and overwhelm their goaltender tonight. That's how the Stars can get back on track with winning hockey games.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: 3. Mikko Rantanen feast

With Duchene out of the lineup tonight, Rantanen has to feast on the opposing team. I want to see him attack the front of the net and put pucks in the back of the net. It's time for him to start earning more of his $96 million contract by demonstrating his true potential as a player. He's capable of taking on a bigger workload with Duchene nursing his injury. If the Stars can feed Rantanen until he's full tonight, there's a good chance they can snap their two-game losing streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: 2. Shut down Kirill Marchenko

The Stars will have the tall task of shutting down their top scorer tonight, Kirill Marchenko. He is their leading scorer through five games with five goals and one assist. Knowing that Thomas Harley and Miro Heiskanen will be in the lineup tonight, the Stars have some relief knowing that they will be covered by either one of them tonight. It will be up to the rest of the team to keep the puck away from him so he doesn't put one past Jake Oettinger. You shut him down, you get two points at home.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: 1. Help your goaltender

All I saw on Saturday night was Oettinger wanting some help against the St. Louis Blues. He can't carry this team to the Stanley Cup Finals on his own. Other Stars' players need to step up and help him out tonight. It feels like the Stars owe Oettinger a win, so getting him a night off against the Blue Jackets seems to be in order. If the Stars help out Oettinger tonight, they will begin their homestand with two points.