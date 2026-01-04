Dallas looks to teach the Canadiens how we play hockey down here in the south

Today is going to feel a little strange, in my opinion. Not just because Casey DeSmith is away from the team for personal reasons, but the game is at one in the afternoon. After a bunch of games at night, the Stars finally get a really early afternoon game as they host the Montreal Canadiens at the American Airlines Center today. It will be the only time the Canadiens visit Texas this season, unless both teams miraculously end up in the Stanley Cup Finals.

With DeSmith away from the team for a couple of days, Remi Poirier will be backing up Jake Oettinger. Casey will be back with the team when they travel to Carolina. However, the Stars need to get things fixed as they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak after losing to the Chicago Blackhawks on New Year's Day. Can the Stars find a way to put their personal crap aside and snap this losing streak? Here are the four keys to this afternoon's game against the Canadiens.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Preview: 4. Leave the petty crap at home

I don't know if there is any drama brewing in the locker room, but the Stars need to leave that at home and play as a team. The only way you will win in the NHL is by playing as a team and being selfless with the puck. You could tell something was wrong when Miro Heiskanen uncharacteristically slammed his stick into the glass and shattered it. The Stars need to be unselfish with the puck and make the extra pass if they want to beat the Canadiens this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Preview: 3. Ambush the net

One thing I've noticed with some of the Stars' recent shot attempts is that they are taking them from a distance from the net. The opposing goaltender is not going to bite you. It's okay to get in close for great shot attempts. I hope to see Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen circling the net with the puck. That will undoubtedly make Montreal's goaltender sweat some. The Stars have to get to the front of the net if they want any chance of beating the Canadiens today.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Preview: 2. Shut down Cole Caufield

Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson might be feeling a bit angry, like Robertson, today after being snubbed from Team USA. It would undoubtedly make me mad if I were one of the top-scoring American players and someone told me they didn't need me to represent my country on the biggest stage. The Stars could be in for some trouble if they allow Caufield and Hutson to skate freely around Oettinger this afternoon. It's time to shut both of them down and snap this four-game losing streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Preview: 1. The Slafkovksy-Suzuki-Caufield line could be a nagging problem

I want to give some credit to my friend over at DraftUtopia, Chris Ransom, for bringing this up the other day while we were talking. One of the hottest lines that the Canadiens have going for them is the Slafkovsky-Suzuki-Caufield line. This line could be a massive problem for the Stars if they are falling asleep in front of Oettinger today. I don't want to see this line on the scoresheet at all today. The Stars could be starting their six-game road trip this week with five losses if they don't keep them in check.