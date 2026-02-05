Dallas may still make a trade, but giving up their best young forward is a no-go

Mavrik Bourque may be the most interesting player on the Dallas Stars' roster right now. The second-year forward could be considered the Stars' best potential trade piece thanks to his still untapped potential or he could be a key to Dallas' next generation, one that isn't that far away considering the age of players like Jamie Benn, Matt Duchene and the currently injured Tyler Seguin.

Bourque's play of late, too, isn't making general manager Jim Nill's job any easier. The GM couldn't land the NHL's most significant trade piece on Wednesday, even by dangling Bourque. But the 24-year-old is in the midst of the best hockey of his young career, anyway. The month of January saw Bourque score eight points (four goals and four assists). It was the best month of the 10 total months he's spent in the NHL. And he started February nicely, as well, potting the Stars' third goal on Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues.

Jamie Benn, Matt Duchene and Mavrik Bourque are SO HOT RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/S6g2fHjxsF — 🅿️atrick Hayslip (@PatrickHayslip) February 5, 2026

Dallas has won six straight games heading into the three-week Olympic break, just four points behind Central Division-leading Colorado, one point behind second-place Minnesota. The Avalanche, Wild, and Stars have the top three point totals in the league. That means when the Western Conference playoffs roll around, a fistfight is in store.

So, Nill will have to decide whether to hold on to Bourque, who makes less than $1 million a season and is a restricted free agent after the year, and use him as a bridge to the future or whether Bourque's upside is enough to help the Stars land a more immediately effective player via the trading block.

Just about two weeks ago, it appeared the Stars were in freefall, winners of just two games in their last 12. Dallas scored just one goal in four of their regular losses during the stretch. A trade for a middle-six forward was at the top of the fans' wishlist. But since Jan. 20, Dallas is 7-1-0 with six straight victories, scoring three or more goals in each of those wins. Bourque has scored four goals, including one on the power play, and collected an assist during the stretch.

mavrik bourque is really finding his game right now, i love that — madi 🤠 (@barzillier) February 5, 2026

Bourque's increase in production has come during an increase in ice time. After averaging 13:13 a game in November, Bourque saw an average of 14:07 in December and then jumped another minute in January to 15:16. In the Stars' hot streak, he's up to nearly 16 minutes a night. Is it worth mortgaging his future with the organization for a 30-something who may have more experience and several more points this season?

That question will linger for at least three more weeks as Wednesday's game was Dallas' final until Feb. 25 at home against Seattle, hopefully with Jake Oettinger returning as a gold medalist. The way the Stars are playing right now, the way Bourque is playing right now, Dallas would be best off holding off.