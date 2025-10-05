Dallas Stars are a go for launch for the regular season after beating the Avalanche

The Dallas Stars hosted the Colorado Avalanche in the final preseason game before the 2025-26 season. The Stars came out of the gate hot and tested Scott Wedgewood from the get-go. The Stars look like they are in mid-season form in the win over the Avalanche. If you had any worries about playing the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche to begin the season, let them go. The Stars look like they are ready to crash the party on the road and start the season 2-0.

After tonight's game, I have no idea who Gulutzan will select to be in Jamie Benn's spot in the lineup to begin the season. Justin Hryckowian and Arttu Hyry both played exceptionally well tonight. Glen Gulutzan has a tough decision to make as the Stars must trim their roster one more time. Let's examine the three takeaways from the preseason finale against the Avalanche tonight.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-10-04: pic.twitter.com/x17Xhe4dM0 — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) October 5, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 3. Bringing the Boom

I was not expecting to see Jason Robertson land a punch after the play was over. The Stars brought the physicality tonight, which is what they need come playoff time. They were smart when to pick fights and to lay down checks. This is what the Stars will need if they want to beat the Jets and Avalanche on the road to begin the season. Tonight marked a significant step forward for the Stars as they prepare to start the regular season next week.

HEAVYWEIGHT TILT OH MY 🥊



Lian Bichsel welcomes the Avalanche back to Dallas. pic.twitter.com/bOWTluah0F — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) October 4, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. It's a toss-up between Hryckowian and Hyry

After looking at all the preseason performances, Glen Gulutzan could go with either Justin Hryckowian or Arttu Hyry for Jamie Benn's roster spot to start the season. I lean slightly towards Hryckowian, but Hyry made a strong case for that roster spot tonight. His goal got the Stars going, and it was a perfect backdoor redirect. I trust whoever Gulutzan chooses to start the season in Jamie Benn's place. We will find out later this week who won the job to begin the season.

Party out front 🤠 pic.twitter.com/QOwq4NzfXm — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 4, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. Oettinger in tip-top form

The biggest takeaway is that Oettinger is in mid-season form after tonight's game against the Avalanche. He looks warmed up and ready to start the season off with wins against the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche. He's going to get a couple of good teams right out of the gate to start the season. I'm not too worried about Oettinger heading into the first week of the season. He treated tonight like the season started, and fans got an Otter masterpiece. The Stars kick off the season on the road Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets.