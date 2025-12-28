Dallas Stars are still on Christmas break as they lose to the Blackhawks

The Dallas Stars hosted the Chicago Blackhawks to open up a weekend of hockey at the American Airlines Center. The Stars had Hannah Bilka and Ally Simpson drop the puck before tonight's game; check out the ceremonial puck drop below, as both captains participated. If you want to see tomorrow's PWHL game, visit Ticketmaster to check whether any tickets are still available. I'm sure there will be some last-minute tickets available for purchase.

Hannah Bilka and Ally Simpson drop the puck for the @DallasStars before hitting the ice at @AACenter tomorrow night.@PWHL__Seattle | @PWHL_NewYork pic.twitter.com/D8JAiaXmeP — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) December 28, 2025

The Stars got out to a rough start, allowing the Blackhawks to fly down the ice on a 3-on-2 breakaway, and let Tyler Bertuzzi have the easy tap-in. However, the Stars answered with a goal from the young Swedish player Nils Lundkvist to tie the game. The Stars would go on to lose in the shootout against the Blackhawks, 4-3, tonight. Brutal way to begin the post-holiday break. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss to the Blackhawks.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: 4. What did the post do to Jason Robertson over the Christmas break?

Robertson almost went on a hat-trick watch in the first period as he nearly scored two goals that went off the post. There needs to be an official investigation into whether the Blackhawks tampered with the goal posts (I'm kidding). Hopefully, this is not the start of a goal drought for the young American, as the Stars need him to be at his best during the upcoming stretch of games. Hopefully, tonight was just a bump in the road, and Robertson is back to normal on New Year's Eve.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: 3. What a surprise, Justin Hryckowian has been

Justin Hryckowian won't be playing in the AHL next year after tonight. He's just such a talented player who's at the right place at the right time for rebound goals. His sixth goal of the season helped the Stars tie the game back up shortly after Jason Dickinson scored in the second period. He is also the sole owner of the longest point streak by a Dallas Stars rookie, passing Mavrik Bourque this season. I think Jim Nill needs to help Justin find a realtor over the offseason because he's earned a spot on the Stars' roster. It would be a disappointment if he began the season with the Texas Stars next year.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: 2. Power play was lacking tonight

I was a little surprised the Stars' power play wasn't firing on all cylinders tonight. Usually, it's an automatic death wish when the opposing team goes to the penalty box. The Stars were unable to score on any of their power-play opportunities tonight. That's got to change moving forward because the Buffalo Sabres are coming to town, and you can't allow them to kill off your power play. Eight wins for Buffalo is something I wasn't expecting. Stars have to convert on the power play during that game.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks: 1. Jake Oettinger did well tonight, minus the third period

Despite what the final score said, Oettinger was on his game tonight. The Stars' defense didn't do him any favors on Bertuzzi's goal in the first period. That was a defensive lapse, which the Stars fell into because they weren't awake. After that goal, Oettinger did his best until the third period, where he had a mental lapse and allowed Bertuzzi to go on a hat-trick watch. While I want him to get a break on New Year's Eve, I want him to play the next four games to prepare for the playoffs. The Stars host the Buffalo Sabres on New Year's Eve.