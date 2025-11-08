Dallas Stars beat the Predators by a thread in Nashville

The Dallas Stars made their final trip to Nashville for the season as they took on the Nashville Predators in an early game this afternoon. Things got off to a quick start after Miro Heiskanen found Mavrik Bourque flying towards the net for the first goal of the game. The Predators would respond to that goal at the end of the first period. It was a back-and-forth affair with the Stars barely beating the Predators by a final score of 5-4.

I don't even know where to begin on how the Stars like to take their foot off the gas pedal in the second period. The fact that they gave Nashville two goals within 20 seconds of each other is terrible hockey. Someone needs to step up on defense and be a leader because today was a game that Dallas should have blown out of the water with a massive lead. Here are the four takeaways from this afternoon's game in Nashville against the Predators.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-11-08: pic.twitter.com/c0ZLC0EDKG — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) November 8, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 4. Unfortunate end to first period

The Dallas Stars resembled their performance from the first period against the Anaheim Ducks this afternoon until near the end of the first period. Too many people shielded Oettinger from seeing the puck, and Luke Evangelista tied the game up going into the first intermission. The Stars need to do a better job of ensuring the opponent doesn't gain any momentum going into the second period. It was unfortunate that Evangelista's goal ruined such a good period.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 3. Miro's passing vision

I want to know if Miro Heiskanen has a good optometrist because that was one heck of a pass to Mavrik Bourque to open up the scoring this afternoon. He served that first goal for the Stars on a silver platter. Nashville got caught changing and paid the ultimate price on that. Even after all the years that Heiskanen has been with Dallas, one of his underrated parts of his game is his ability to pass the puck. May we get many more assists from Heiskanen like that later in the season?

Miro dishes ➡️ Mav finishes pic.twitter.com/TNr4MqfyK9 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 8, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 2. It's great to have Roope Hintz back in the lineup

The one player I'm glad is okay and back in the lineup right now is Roope Hintz. After exiting the game against Carolina, I hope we will see the old Roope back on the ice when he returns. He didn't take long to get the Stars the lead back in the second period by scoring 13 seconds into the period. That's the Roope I want to see take the following steps in his career this season by being a scorer that can be counted on. It's good to see he's returned to the lineup and is finding ways to contribute.

Dallas came out for the 2nd period and immediately regained the lead ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/nWez3wc8bx — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 8, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 1. Stars defense is AWOL

The Stars' defense needs to return to its roots and quickly. The Stars gave Nashville the lead in the second period within 20 seconds. Oettinger cannot protect the net by himself and needs help from his teammates. It's just so mind-boggling that the Stars think they are going to be able to outscore their defensive issues this season. I hope the Stars watch film when they return to Dallas because the Seattle Kraken are in town tomorrow for the back end of a back-to-back this weekend.