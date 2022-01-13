Dallas Stars begin week against a familiar team in a new city

Yesterday's upset win over the Winnipeg Jets was so sweet after Oettinger picked up his first assist of the season. The Dallas Stars seem to be coming together at the right time and firing on all cylinders. However, the Stars don't have much time to celebrate the win. They will take on the Utah Hockey Club for the first time in franchise history tonight. The Stars will be debuting a different roster tonight after news broke today about a key player on the team.

It was announced that Tyler Seguin was placed on the IR, and Justin Hryckowian was brought up from the Texas Stars. We don't know how long Seguin will be out; it could be just this week or a few months. He has been dealing with a lower-body injury since the beginning of the season, and it flared up during yesterday's game. The Stars can't mope in sadness on the ice tonight because Seguin is out. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Utah Hockey Club.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Preview: 3. Defensive energy

With Casey DeSmith starting tonight, defense is critical to the Stars' success against the Utah Hockey Club. Whatever defensive energy the Stars had against the Jets must be brought to the ice tonight. The Stars must limit Utah from getting to their positions to fire the puck at the net. I want to see Dumba check players into the boards and clear the puck out of the zone. If the Stars bring that same defensive energy from yesterday, they will beat Utah for the first time in franchise history.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Preview: 2. Stop Clayton Keller

The Stars must stop Clayton Keller if they want to be victorious tonight against the Utah Hockey Club. Even though Dylan Guenther is the leading scorer going into the matchup tonight, Keller is more of a silent giant. Even if the statistics don't show it this season, Keller is among the best hockey players in the Central Division. If the Stars don't defend Keller tonight, It could be a long night for the Stars. However, if the Stars limit Keller from being a threat tonight, they should win the game.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Preview: 1. Find a way to win with Seguin out of the lineup

The Stars must find a way to win tonight's game with Seguin out of the lineup. If the Dallas Mavericks found a way to win without Luka Doncic in the lineup, the Stars can do the same thing without Seguin playing. Logan Stankoven is back in the lineup tonight after missing yesterday's game against the Jets. I'm sure DeBoer will juggle the lines and put someone who can be a playmaker with Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene. Let's see if the Stars can find a way to win tonight without Seguin in the lineup.

