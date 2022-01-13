Dallas Stars get blown away by the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4

I don't even know where to begin with this postgame report. The Dallas Stars looked like they were headed for another solid road trip win. I don't know what was said in the locker room, but something turned off for the Stars entering the third period. The Stars lost 6-4 to the Carolina Hurricanes after being up 3-1 entering the third period. You could point at several reasons why the Stars lost the game tonight.

One thing is for sure: everyone, stop crowding the space around Jake Oettinger. The man was screened on some of the goals tonight. He can't save the puck if he can't see it flying at him. Another thing is the power play; stop giving up short-handed goals to our opponents. The power play punishes the team that committed the penalty, not rewards them. Here are the three takeaways from the game tonight against the Hurricanes.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes: 3. Stop turtling in the 3rd period

The Rick Bowness Era is over with gentlemen. It's time to play 60 minutes of hockey and not let up until the final horn. I will agree that a 3-1 lead is nice going into the final frame of a hockey game. Letting your opponent floor it past you and win the two points is a different story. That was a game that Dallas should have won. They were doing everything right leading up to that point in the game. Let's hope they play 60 minutes against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes: 2. Stop standing in front of Oettinger

I don't know if the area around Jake Oettinger is a Hyatt or a Marriott Hotel breakfast buffet. I say that because in some hockey games this season, the Stars like to huddle in front of Oettinger. He can't be the elite goalie that he is if he can't see the puck coming towards him. The Stars need to get agressive and remove any passing lanes on their assignment in front of the net. If Oettinger saw the puck, the Stars could have walked away with two points tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes: 1. The Stars have a new top line

Tyler Seguin's line became the new top line for the Dallas Stars tonight. The reason is that they showed up at the game. Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment were two of the goal-scorers tonight for the Stars. Matt Duchene almost joined them on the scoresheet but couldn't get the puck past Spencer Martin tonight. Usually, the Stars do well when this line scores, but the defense was absent tonight. The Stars return to the ice on Wednesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

