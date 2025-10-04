Dallas Stars close out their preseason schedule against the Avalanche

We are getting an early preview of the second game of the season for the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. The Stars will take on the Colorado Avalanche in the final preseason game on their schedule. When the Stars hit the road to begin the season next week, they will be making a stop in Denver on the road to take on the Avalanche. Think of tonight's game being like a "preview" of the upcoming game. Hopefully, there aren't many penalty minutes unlike on Thursday night between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.

I expect the Stars to treat this game as an approachable regular-season contest. You can expect to possibly see Mikko Rantanen on both power play units tonight. That would be something cool to see in the final preseason game. I expected Jake Oettinger to get the full game to get him warmed up for next Thursday night, but Casey DeSmith is starting tonight. Let's examine the three keys to the game tonight against the Avalanche.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 3. Mikko Rantanen mania

The Stars might be using Mikko Rantanen a lot tonight, like I mentioned above. Glen Gulutzan told reporters he wants to use him as much as possible in certain game situations since he's such an offensive juggernaut. Something that would be cool to see tonight is Rantanen getting ample playing time to get him used to it before the season starts next week. The Stars might have to use him a lot against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Let's get the moose loose tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 2. Clear out the front of the net

One thing I want to see the Stars working on tonight is cleaning out the front of the net. I don't want to see any of the Avalanche players hanging out in front of the net in front of DeSmith. He will most likely get the entire game to warm him up for next week against the Jets. The only way Oettinger will see the puck clearly is if no one is blocking his vision. If the Stars can give Oettinger all the vision he needs, they will finish their preseason schedule with a win.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 1. Offensive onslaught from the beginning

Might as well get used to winning the game by the end of the first period tonight. I don't want to see the Stars wait until the final frame to win the hockey game. I want to see them run the score up early to the point that they know that's how you win hockey games from the opening puck drop. You know the Jets and the Avalanche want revenge from the playoffs last season when the season begins next week. Win the game early and get prepared for the real games that begin next Thursday.