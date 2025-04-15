Dallas Stars continue to descend in their sixth-straight loss in a row

The Dallas Stars took on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. The Stars were looking to snap their five-game losing streak tonight after losing to Utah on Saturday. The Stars started rocky but got things going in the second period in traditional fashion. The Stars would lose 6-4 against the Red Wings and move their losing streak to six. While they have some things to work out on defense, it was great seeing Dadonov score his 20th goal this season. He could be a veteran the Stars rely on in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

I feel bad for Jamie Benn, who had his 400th career goal wiped away for the second game in a row. Benn is due for his 400th goal, and it gets wiped away. I hope he can get it in the season's final game, against the Predators later this week. As for the Stars, they wish the third period never happened. Here are the four takeaways from the game tonight in Detroit for the Stars heading into their final game of the regular season.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Recap: 4. Vintage Dainty Barbarian robbed again

After having his 400th career goal wiped away in the last game against Utah, Benn had another one robbed tonight. Jamie Benn almost scored his 400th career goal against the Red Wings in the first period. Benn will be the only Stars player to score all his 400 goals with Dallas once he scores his 400th goal. Mike Modano is the other franchise player with 400 goals. Benn has done everything the Stars' front office has asked him to do over his career with the Stars. There's a reason why the season didn't derail when Seguin went out with that hip injury at the beginning.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Recap: 3. No one got injured

The only thing the Stars can take away from this game is that no one got injured. That's a good thing with the playoffs right around the corner. Esa Lindell and Thomas Harley enjoyed the game from the suite while Tyler Seguin didn't suit up for tonight's game. You can take that away with a sigh of relief. The Stars no longer need injuries to key players before this upcoming weekend. Hopefully, the Stars can remain healthy in their final regular-season game against Nashville.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Recap: 2. Jake Oettinger got some action

The Stars needed to get Oettinger some playing time before the first round of the playoffs. Despite not winning the game tonight, he got some action against the Red Wings. The Stars need a loose and ready-to-go Oettinger for the first round of the playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche. He needs the playing time because the Avalanche will show no mercy to Dallas. That's good for the Stars for getting their franchise goaltender some much-needed playing time tonight, despite the game meaning nothing.

They grow up so fast 🥹



Congrats, Jake, on playing your 250th Career @NHL game in net tonight in Detroit!@JackDaniels_US | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/AYjWmzA4oc — X - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 15, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Recap: 1. Dadonov scores 20th goal of the season.

Dadonov's game-tying goal in the second period gave the Stars eight 20+ goal scorers this season. The Stars had the same thing happen to them last season. There's no shortage of goal-scorers on this team. That could be an issue for the Avalanche going into the first round of the playoffs. Just imagine the Avalanche having to pick and choose who to guard? This Stars team could be exceptional in the playoffs, but how far do they go? Stars play their final regular-season game against Nashville later this week.

