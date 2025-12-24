Dallas Stars defensive errors cost the team a festive point in Detroit

Some good things happened on the offensive side of the ice, and there were bad things that happened on the defensive side of the ice. Tonight's game was not a pretty sight as the Stars' defense was caught standing around or biting on fake shots. Those things accumulated over time and allowed the Red Wings to beat the Stars 4-3 in overtime. I have nothing bad to say about the offense tonight. 2-4 on the power play is not a bad thing for the Stars to complain about.

However, giving up two power-play goals is a big no-no. Stars' players were caught sleeping in front of the net for second-chance putbacks, and on another, the Stars bit on a fake shot, which got everyone out of position. Tonight was not a good night on the defensive side of the ice for Dallas. I'm shocked the Red Wings got under Casey DeSmith's skin tonight. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game at Little Caesars Arena.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Recap: 4. Staying home

One of the things that drove me insane tonight on the defensive side of the ice was how easily the Red Wings were able to get the Stars' defense out of position. There was one goal the Red Wings scored on where everyone, including Casey DeSmith, bit in front of the net and got out of position. The Stars need to learn not to bite so easily on fake shot attempts. One thing I remember when being a football manager in high school was staying home on defense. The Stars should learn how to do that.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Recap: 3. Not too mad about the offense

The offense was excellent tonight, and I thought it was the strongest game the Stars had had in a while. They punished the Red Wings on two of their penalties and got them flustered. I thought the Stars were going to come away with the win because the Stars kept going back on the power play. I wish the Stars had a similar game on the defensive side of the ice. It probably would have been one of the best complete games the Stars have had in a while if everything just gelled together.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Recap: 2. Wyatt Johnston is a freak on the power play

Jim Nill is going to get the key to the city of Dallas for drafting Wyatt Johnston. He added another power play tally tonight on a Joe Pavelski special past John Gibson. Joe is probably in his recliner, smiling at his hockey son, whom he helped develop. With that goal, Johnston is still in the lead for the most power-play goals in the league. The Red Wings tried their best to contain him, but Wyatt has so many tricks up his sleeve that it's just impossible to guard him down a man.

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Recap: 1. What happened to DeSmith's composure?

Casey DeSmith had a game to forget tonight. Usually, he settles into the game after giving up a goal, but the Red Wings were able to get into his head tonight. While I knew he wasn't going to be flawless the remainder of the season, he was off tonight. I know that Glenn Gulutzan started him so his dad could enjoy watching him on the dad's trip, but Oettinger should have started tonight's game. Tonight was a game Oettinger needed to prepare for the Playoffs. The Stars are back at the American Airlines Center on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.