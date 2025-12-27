Dallas Stars' Draft Picks at the U20 World Juniors Championship

If you have not heard or watched much of the World Juniors in the past, it is a fantastic event showcasing young talent on a world stage. The Dallas Stars have two forwards and one goalie participating in the tournament. These three draft picks have an opportunity to showcase their abilities and win medals for their respective countries.

Stars' Players in the World Juniors: 1. Emil Hemming

Emil Hemming is the highest-drafted player on a World Junior team for the Dallas Stars. He was selected with the 29th pick of the first round in the 2024 draft. This year, he has played for the Texas Stars but has spent the majority of the season with the Barrie Colts of the OHL. He made the Finnish World Juniors team last year with a depth role. In last year's tournament, he had 4 points in 7 games.

However, with his experience this year, he looks to play a bigger role in the success of a hard-playing team. In their first game on Friday, Emil had some fantastic shifts against Denmark. With Finland winning 6-1, it was surprising to see Emil did not get on the scoresheet. His chemistry and confidence with the team this year seem to be much higher. Look for him to be a point-per-game the rest of the tournament on a very competitive Finland.

Stars' Players in the World Juniors: 2. Atte Joki

Atte Joki was a fifth-round pick of the Stars in 2025. Atte is playing for Lukko Rauma, a club in Finland's top professional league. He is playing center in a depth role on Team Finland this year. He seems to be a hard-checking forward while playing solid defense. In their game on Friday, he committed a very physical penalty along the boards. His play style reminds me of Radek Faksa so far. While his chances of making the NHL are not great, he could play a checking fourth-line role at almost any level with the physicality he showcases.

Stars' Players in the World Juniors: Måns Goos

Måns Goos was also a fifth-round pick in 2025. He is spending this year playing in Sweden for several teams. His stats are pretty solid for a goalie as young as he is, with a .906 save percentage for Farjestad Jr. His role on Team Sweden is unknown. They brought three goalies with them to Minnesota for the tournament, and it is hard to tell how much he will play. In Sweden's win on Friday, he did not play. However, it is a great sign to see him on the team getting noticed on the world stage.