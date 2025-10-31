Dallas Stars earn a hard-fought point in loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Dallas Stars decided to travel to some warmer weather this weekend and made a pit stop in Tampa Bay, Florida, to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. The Stars are coming off a 1-0 shutout of the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center. While the Stars were throwing around bodies tonight, they forgot how to score the puck. The Stars' winning streak comes to a halt after a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

You can't blame Jake Oettinger for the loss tonight. He was the only player who decided to show up and play his butt off. The rest of the team forgot their knowledge on how to score the puck. Give credit to the Lightning and how Andrei Vasilevskiy played tonight. It was a well-fought game, and the Stars just ended up on the wrong side of things in overtime. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss on the road in Tampa.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: 4. Thank goodness for Otters and goal posts

I think the Stars' fan base is happy to have one elite goaltender on their side and the goal post. Tampa Bay won the first period by coming out strong and really testing Jake Oettinger early on. However, he stood tall and kept the game scoreless after the first period. It could have been a different story if the Lightning were able to convert on a couple of those shot attempts. Sometimes, you have to give thanks for Oettinger and the goal post.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: 3. Dallas tried to find a way to get on the board

The last thing I want to discuss about the first period is the fact that the Stars tried to get on the board despite their injuries. The Stars are shorthanded right now with Jamie Benn, Matt Duchene, and Nils Lundkvist out with injuries. The Stars aren't playing on the same lines they were at the start of the season, and you can tell the chemistry is off. However, the Stars got over that fact and tried to score and overcome the first goal of the game. Sometimes, the little wins during the course of the game end up helping out the team.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: 2. Pretty clean game

If you can't score on a 5-on-3 opportunity, you don't deserve to win the hockey game. The Stars had a prime opportunity to take the lead in the third period and failed to do so. Dallas is going to have to learn to make teams pay for their mistakes throughout the game. That would have been an excellent dagger to the Lightning tonight if they had converted on that. Now, the Stars are going to look back at that and wonder if that could have been a turning point in the game.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: 1. There was enough evidence to overturn the no-goal call

Brandon Hagel's power play goal was, in fact, over the red line. You might have to slow down the highlight a bit, but the puck completely passed over the red line, which is a good goal. Nothing the Stars could have done to keep that goal from counting. It feels like the hockey gods are getting back at the Stars for the last game against the Washington Capitals. The Stars now continue their Florida tour with a stop to take on the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.