Dallas Stars face the Chicago Blackhawks in a divisional showdown

It feels so weird seeing the Chicago Blackhawks again after the Finland trip. Right before the Stars packed their bags for the NHL Global Series in Finland, they took on the Chicago Blackhawks and won 4-2. The Stars need to win since the Blackhawks played last night before traveling to Dallas. This is the perfect springboard to get things back on track to returning to the playoffs and winning the Western Conference this season.

However, the Stars will be without Mason Marchment tonight. He got caught up in a brawl and has been dealing with a nagging injury since then. The good news is that Tyler Seguin will be on the lineup after missing the last game in Finland. The Stars could use his offense tonight to take advantage of a tired Blackhawks team. Let's examine the three keys of the game tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 3. Foot on the gas pedal

The Stars must have a solid first period to end this game early tonight. With the Blackhawks tired from last night, this should be an easy two points for the Stars to pick up and start another win streak. However, in the previous matchup, the Stars let their foot off the gas pedal in the third, and the Blackhawks almost returned to force OT. That can't happen tonight at the American Airlines Center if the Stars want to start another win streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 2. Shut down Ryan Donato

The Stars must shut down Ryan Donato if they want to beat the Blackhawks tonight. Donato has seven goals going into tonight's matchup against Dallas. The Stars can't let up on defense in their zone against Donato. The last thing they want to have happen is for Donato to have a career game tonight at the American Airlines Center. If the Stars can stop Donato from scoring on them tonight, they should win the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Preview: 1. Win at all costs

The Dallas Stars have no excuse for losing tonight's game against the Blackhawks. I know some players are nursing injuries from the Global series, but losing to a tired Blackhawks squad is not ideal. After getting some rest from the Global series, the Stars should be well-rested and ready to attack the Blackhawks with everything they have. If the Stars can play their game and beat the Blackhawks, they can start another win streak and get back on track.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles