Dallas Stars face their playoff demons at the American Airlines Center

Everyone has to face their postseason demons during the course of the regular season. For the Dallas Stars, that's taking on the Edmonton Oilers. In the last two seasons, the Edmonton Oilers have eliminated the Dallas Stars from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference Finals. Now with Glenn Gulutzan coaching the Stars, he might be able to help Dallas get over the hump and beat the Oilers tonight.

It won't be an easy task tonight with the injuries the Stars have. There's a possibility they might have to go 11-7 tonight with Faksa being a game-time decision. Also, Jake Oettinger is out tonight because he just welcomed a new addition into the world recently. The Stars can't tell the NHL, maybe it's not the best time to take on Edmonton. They are in town, coming off a loss on Saturday night, and ready to spoil the fun. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Oilers.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 4. Help DeSmith out

I'm sure Oettinger would want his team to help out DeSmith tonight. It's not Oettinger's fault that he can't play tonight. That means the team needs to solidify its defense around DeSmith and limit the damage that Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl can inflict on the Stars tonight. It's going to be a tough night defensively, so the Stars must give it 100% to defeat a healthy Oilers squad. If the Stars help out DeSmith, they come away with two points tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 3. Attack the net

The Stars need to ambush the front of the net to beat the Oilers tonight. They can't hold back in the offensive zone and take shots from around the blue line, hoping it gets redirected in front of the net. There needs to be at least three to four players standing in the Oilers' goalie crease trying to jam it past their goaltender tonight. Think of it like rugby or the tush push in the NFL. If the Stars crowd the front of the net, they can beat the Oilers and get the Florida trip off their mind.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 2. Shut down Connor McDavid

The Dallas Stars need to shut down the best player in the league tonight, Connor McDavid. Any Stars fan knows how good a player he is. For those who are new to the game of hockey, think of him as the hockey version of LeBron James or Stephen Curry. He's on a mission to win the Stanley Cup as well after falling short the past two seasons against the Florida Panthers. It might be hard to stop him, but if the Stars can do that, they can win the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 1. Moose Mania

The Stars need their powerhouse Moose to be aggressive tonight. Mikko Rantanen did score the game-tying goal against the Florida Panthers on Saturday night, but otherwise was quiet on their road trip. It's time for Rantanen to show the Oilers he's ticked off about last season, and his Stanley Cup dreams coming to an end in the Western Conference Finals. If he can send a message tonight that this year could be different, the Stars begin a new win streak.