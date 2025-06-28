Dallas Stars get the steal of the century by drafting Cameron Schmidt

The Dallas Stars just made their first selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, and boy, was it one for the ages. The Stars drafted Cameron Schmidt from the Vancouver Giants with the 94th pick in the third round. Fans are already ecstatic about the draft pick because he was projected to go high in the second round and fell to the Stars in the third round. What a way to kick off Jim Nill's quest for a fourth-straight GM of the Year award. Here's more on the young prospect the Stars were able to draft.

We talked about Schmidt in the predraft articles about being a possible draft pick because of how teams would pass him up due to his size. He has pretty much everything else the Stars are looking for in a player; it's just that GMs are concerned about his size and his ability to be durable at the NHL level. The Stars are no stranger to overlooking someone's size. The Stars drafted Logan Stankoven, and look at how he turned out before the Stars traded him for Mikko Rantanen.

The young man is super fast on the ice. Just take a look at the highlight here. He's able to get up the ice and attack the opposition to score goals. That's something the Stars could use down the road if Jason Robertson or another wing were to leave the Dallas Stars in the future. For now, He will probably return to the Vancouver Giants next season as there is no room for him in Cedar Park unless some players move on or retire. Might as well keep him in an environment that Nill knows he can thrive in.

With the fourth round beginning, the Stars could take another small player who's dropping down the boards quickly. L.J. Mooney is another player we talked about, and would be another draft heist for Jim Nill and company. Don't be surprised if the Stars take him with their fourth-round selection coming up here shortly. It would be another draft day steal for the Stars as they look to stock up on prospects and get ready for the future of what's to come for this fantastic franchise.

