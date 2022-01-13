Dallas Stars look to ground the Winnipeg Jets in DFW

The Dallas Stars return to action Sunday afternoon against the Winnipeg Jets. Both teams have already played each other once this season, and you can guess how the first meeting went. The Jets have surprised the entire NHL on how they've started the season. I don't think anyone, including me, saw their hot start coming. The Jets are selfless on the ice, and it's paid off for them this year. Whatever they do as a team is working and probably won't stop this afternoon.

The Stars had a decent showing against the Avalanche on Friday night. Even though it's not how the team wanted the game to go, they got the two points at home. This afternoon, they have another chance to earn another two points before hitting the road. I would love to see the Stars pull off an upset against one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season. Here are the three keys to the game this afternoon against the Winnipeg Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 3. Get the Matt Duchene line rolling

Matt Duchene's line needs to get going if the Stars want to beat the Winnipeg Jets this afternoon. In November, that has technically been the top line for the Stars regarding offensive production. They have been close to having a breakout game as a line in the past two games. However, this is not a game where they can be idle and disappear from the score sheet. If Duchene's line gets going this afternoon, the Stars can upset the Jets at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 2. Shut down Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele

If they want to be victorious against the Winnipeg Jets this afternoon, the Stars must shut down to players. Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele are their top two goal scorers in this afternoon's matchup with the Dallas Stars. They can't afford either player to have a ball in the Stars' zone. Oettinger will also need help from his teammates to ensure both players don't find the scoresheet. If the Stars can slow down both players this afternoon, they should win the game.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 1. Score on the power play

This afternoon's last key of the game is scoring on their power play opportunities. The Stars haven't had much success on the power play over the last couple of games. If you want to beat the Jets, they need to make them pay for their crimes. That means fire the puck at the net until it goes past Connor Hellebyuck. They also can't allow the Jets to clear the puck out of the zone. If the Stars capitalize on their power play opportunities, they will beat the Jets this afternoon.

