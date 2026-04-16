Dallas Stars have their up and downs in the season finale in Buffalo

The Dallas Stars and the Buffalo Sabres had a "playoff exhibition" in the city of Buffalo. Neither team had much to fight for since they were locked into their playoff seeds. Tonight's game was more of a practice for both teams, testing out different line combinations and other things. The Stars showed some good things, while I'm concerned about some nasty habits that need to go away. Here are the six takeaways from tonight's game against the Sabres.

NHL Game Score Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-04-15: pic.twitter.com/uhbrBsSxNQ — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) April 16, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: 6. Stop taking penalties

While there was a penalty that shouldn't have been called tonight, the Stars need to be smarter about their aggression on defense. Any little penalty could spark a run by the other team when they get to the playoffs. I know there will be times when they get a little too aggressive, but let's turn it down a little. The Wild have a great power play, and they need to avoid heading to the penalty box. The Wild could easily win the series if the Stars head to the penalty box.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: 5. Don't get into a overtime trend

The one thing the Dallas Stars fanbase wants from the Stars in the postseason this year is to win games in regulation. It's very tense, and you could hear a pin drop in playoff overtime in the American Airlines Center. I know UT Southwestern doesn't need many new patients during the playoffs because of the many irregular heartbeats caused by overtime. Just don't play with your food against the Wild and win in regulation. There's a whole bunch of folks who would definitely appreciate that.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: 4. Please help Jake Oettinger

I know the Sabres aren't the team that you could walk over like last season, however, the Stars need to help out Oettinger clear the puck out of the zone. They also can't allow the Wild to score short-handed goals like they did tonight. Jake can't take on the Wild 5-on-1. He needs everyone focused on the Stars' zone so that the Wild can't score. That's all our franchise goaltender asks for from his teammates. Just help him out, and the Stars should be solid on defense for Game 1.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: 3. Mavrik Bourque needs to stay warm

I'm sure the Wild have Mavrik Bourque on their scouting report after the last two games of the regular season. Four goals in two games should have opposing teams worried heading into the playoffs. The Stars don't need to shake up their line at all. Keep whoever he's partnered with for Game 1 on Saturday. The chemistry is flowing on that line, and it needs to keep flowing with how the other players played tonight. Start passing around an offering plate to keep Mavrik here next season.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: 2. Justin Hryckowian might be the player no one sees coming

One player I think the Wild are going to overguess on is Justin Hryckowian. While he hasn't scored a lot of goals in his rookie season, he might be the reason why the Stars make it to the second round with all the injuries they have going on right now. He had an amazing shot tonight that tied the game at 3. Keep an eye on him when he takes the ice during Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs. He might be a dark-horse player who eliminates the Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: 1. I don't hear no bell

I loved the "I don't hear no bell" attitude the Stars had tonight. That's the type of attitude they need heading into round 1 against the Wild. The Stars kept bouncing back after every punch the Sabres threw at them tonight. It was like they didn't want to go down without a fight. The Wild are going to have the same attitude as well, so we are in for a good playoff series. Stay tuned to Blackout Dallas for more playoff articles leading up to Game 1 this weekend.