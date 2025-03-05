Dallas Stars keep on dancing at the Victory Green Club with a win over the Devils

The Dallas Stars have been having too much fun at home recently. Who thought the Stars would have scored 12 goals in two games coming into tonight's matchup with the New Jersey Devils? Everything seems to be going well for the Stars after the 4-Nations break. However, the Devils looked to spoil Pride Night at the American Airlines Center tonight by upsetting the Stars. Unfortunately, the Stars' momentum continued with Thomas Harley's game-winning goal as the Stars win 4-3 over the Devils.

The Calgary Flames have probably already started their scouting report for Thursday's game in Dallas. I would because the Stars are just too hot and don't seem like they will cool down anytime soon. Sometimes, returning home and being in front of your fans can do wonders for a hockey team. That's what the Stars are in the middle of right now. Let's look at the four takeaways from tonight's win against the Devils.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-03-04: pic.twitter.com/lQoWoHaEOQ — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) March 5, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Recap: 4. Rough first period for top line

I was surprised the Stars' top line struggled in the first period against the Devils tonight. They have been on a streak recently and couldn't get anything going tonight. Mavrik Bourque replaced Stankoven on the top line in the second period. Sometimes, that will happen against specific teams. I'm sure the Devils' coaching staff thoroughly scouted the Stars before reviewing the scouting report with their team. I'm not ready to abandon that top line just yet. Sometimes, opponents can find a way to stop them from making a difference in a game.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Recap: 3. Wyatt Johnston is about to bankrupt the franchise

Johnston will drive Jim Nill up a wall with the contract negotiations. He scored 1:30 into the first period on a breakaway attempt. Johnston might end up being a "Jerome Iginla 2.0" player with the rate at which he continues to score goals. I know Nill is trying to get him to come down on his asking price, but with the salary cap increasing, Nill might have to swallow signing him for 9-10 million dollars a year. That's the price of discovering good talent before the NHL Draft.

Johnny picks right back up where he left off Sunday 🚨



RYSE | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/aFHOc0juMP — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 5, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Recap: 2. DeSmith denying the Devils

Casey DeSmith might be the most underrated signing by the Dallas Stars. The fact that the Stars only pays him a million dollars annually is larceny. I thought Jake Oettinger stuffed him in his trunk and put his jersey on tonight. Even though he didn't make the save on Timo Meier, it was still a good game for DeSmith tonight. If the Stars clinch their playoff spot and are out of the race for the Central Division title, I wouldn't mind seeing more of DeSmith at the end of the regular season.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Recap: 1. Got too comfortable

The one negative thing I want to bring up happened in the second period. As the period went along, the Stars gave too much puck time to the Devils. I would have been fine with it if the Stars had a huge lead; however, with a two-goal lead, it was too close with how good the Devils are.

The Stars can't take mini-breaks during a playoff game because one shift could swing the momentum. They have to keep their foot on the gas pedal until the final buzzer sounds. Stars return to action on Thursday night against Calgary at the American Airlines Center.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles