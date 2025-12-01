Dallas Stars kick the Ottawa Senators into the pit of despair

I tried to tell Jake Oettinger not to kick the Ottawa Senators into the pit of despair as Gerard Butler did. However, the Senators got their butts handed to them tonight by the Stars 6-1 as they sweep the season series. Just another masterclass by the Stars, finding a way to win after struggling to find the back of the net in the first period. Mavrik Bourque, Wyatt Johnston, and Jason Robertson contributed to the scoring tonight. Now the Stars pack up for their two-game road trip out east.

The Stars might be in some trouble with Lian Bichsel going down hard in the second period. It looks like he injured the same ankle that he had surgery on before. Hopefully, it's not broken and will not miss significant time. If that's the case, the Stars might be looking at a Ramseus Andersson rental. Hard to compete in the Western Conference with your top defenseman out. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win against the Senators.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-11-30: pic.twitter.com/h7lUPEIlAS — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) December 1, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Recap: 4. Another solid Casey DeSmith performance

The Stars might have the backup goaltender steal of the century with Casey DeSmith. Just another solid performance from him tonight as the Stars get Oettinger prepared for the East Coast set of games later this week. With how well both goaltenders are playing, the Stars might have the best goaltending tandem in the league. DeSmith has been a gem for the Stars, and it's good that he's around for another year and a half.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Recap: 3. Wyatt the inevitable

Wyatt Johnston is turning into one of the players that no one wants to see on the ice if the Stars get a power play opportunity. He scored a couple of power-play goals, which led to a hat trick tonight. It just goes to show that sometimes you can be fortunate by taking a gamble on a player like Wyatt in the first round of the NHL Draft. The fact that Johnston wasn't even on the Stars' radar at the time is mind-blowing. Congrats to the little rascal for getting another hat trick tonight.

WYATT JOHNSTON FINISHES OFF THE HATTY 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/lOO0Z2ZN06 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 1, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Recap: 2. Can't stop the power play goals

Neil Graham has done a good job this season coaching one of the best power-play units in the league. The Stars were 2-4 on the power play, and Johnston had both of the goals. At some point, teams are just going to stop committing penalties against the Stars because it's like an automatic goal. I hope the power play is ready to go because the Stars are going to need it on the East Coast versus the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Recap: 1. Jim Nill do something

Jim, are you really going to allow Jason Robertson to run up his contract extension on you? His contract extension should have been done over the weekend, to be honest. With the way that he's playing at the moment, you might lose him in free agency. I think I speak for the entire Stars' fanbase that it's time to rip the band-aid off and pay Robertson. I don't know what else you can do at this point. The Stars will be back Tuesday night against the New York Rangers.