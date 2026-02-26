Dallas Stars look like they could take on the world in the 4-1 win over the Kraken

The Dallas Stars returned to the ice this evening after the Olympic break to take on the Seattle Kraken at the American Airlines Center. I mentioned the other day, don't be surprised if the Stars are a bit rusty coming out of the gate after most of the team had been sitting for three weeks. However, the Stars came out swinging and punished the Kraken in the 4-1 win tonight. That was a complete performance that should have resulted in a shutout for Mr. DeSmith.

It’s good to be home, y’all 🥹 pic.twitter.com/WKfIZaQ4NN — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 26, 2026

Talk about setting the bar for Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators. Dallas will be defending its seven-game winning streak as it takes on its division rivals. I will be interested to see whether the Stars keep their eyes on the opponent in front of them or if they start peeking ahead at who's coming up on the schedule. I really don't have much to say other than I'm bummed that DeSmith didn't get his shutout. Here are the four takeaways from the win against the Kraken tonight.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-02-25: pic.twitter.com/d63KFLvafL — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) February 26, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 4. Nothing like a throwdown for the grand finale on Country Western Night

There was one heck of a fight in the third period that felt like the grand finale from the Stars tonight. When Gulutzan said he wanted to see a physical team tonight, he got that throughout the game, including the fight below. Some of these guys must have been bored at home during the Olympic break because those were some amazing haymakers being thrown. That's the type of team that the Stars could have used when the Edmonton Oilers were pushing them around.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 3. Matt Duchene sure kept in shape over the break

Matt Duchene made sure to keep in shape over the Winter Olympic break by taking a trip to Canada to skate around on a lake for a week. I wasn't too worried he was going to revert to the injured Duchene tonight. Seeing that the re-direct goal was really cool, and even I lost sight of where it went, along with the cameraman. It's a great thing that Duchene is starting to rediscover his scoring touch. The Stars are going to need that during their postseason run.

Picking up where he left off 💪 pic.twitter.com/RjYafX3GeG — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 26, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 2. Great to have Lian Bichsel back

One great addition to the lineup for Dallas tonight was Lian Bichsel. That man was busy trying to make up for being out three months by hitting anything in his sight. That physical presence the Stars needed can be checked off. Bichsel always brings the boom when it comes to checking players. It was great seeing that tonight. Whether it remains to be seen, but the Stars could use another one of those bruisers at the trade deadline.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 1. Team Canada sure could have used Wyatt Johnston

I'm not going to lie, but Jim Nill is kicking himself for not putting Wyatt Johnston on Team Canada for the Winter Olympics. With tonight's power play goal, Johnston has the most power play goals during a season for a Stars player. That's a pretty remarkable accomplishment, andNeil Graham deserves credit for getting Johnston open on the power play. The Stars look like they won't have any issues coming out of the Winter Olympics break. Their next game is on Saturday as they take on the Nashville Predators.