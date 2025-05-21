Dallas Stars look to begin their revenge against the Edmonton Oilers

Sometimes, waiting to get revenge for something that happened to you a year ago can be tiresome. If I walked into the Stars' locker room at the beginning of the season, I bet they had a dart board with the Edmonton Oilers logo over the target. That's how angry the Stars were when the Oilers eliminated them from the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year. Now, the time has arrived for the Stars to get their revenge and advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

There will be a different feeling in the American Airlines Center when the puck drops later tonight. The Stars are 6-1 at home, and no opposing team other than Colorado seems to have unlocked the code to beating the Stars at home. The Stars are going up against the best scoring duo in the NHL, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, to get revenge. Here are the four keys to tonight's game at the American Airlines Center for the Stars.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 4. Don't dwell on last year

The one thing I'm concerned about coming into tonight's matchup is the Stars being too emotional about last year and committing stupid penalties. The last thing the Stars need to do is fuel the Oilers' power play. That aspect of their game is struggling right now, and it's best to keep it that way throughout the series. Go out there and do what you have done at home over the last two series. If the Stars focus on the present instead of the past, they should win tonight at the AAC.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 3. Attack Skinner

Stuart Skinner won't be as tough as Connor Hellebuyck in the last round because the Stars don't pressure him enough. That's why the Oilers were able to eliminate the Stars last season. The Stars' offense is amped up and ready to fire the puck constantly at the net. The Stars did a good job of that against Hellebuyck in the previous round. Just continue to do that tonight, and the Stars should have no issue winning game 1 tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 2. Shut down the duo

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl plan to give the Stars fits all night long tonight. There's a reason why they are Batman and Robin for the Oilers. The Stars have to do a good job of ensuring they don't get to their spots to score goals tonight. Thomas Harley and Miro Heiskanen must step up tonight and play clean defense to shut down the central part of the Oilers' offense. If the Stars take care of these two players tonight, it should be smooth sailing into a 1-0 series lead.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 1. Unleash the Moose

Mikko Rantanen will be a key part of the Stars' offense tonight. The Finnish Them line will get a lot of ice time tonight. I want Rantanen to be a selfish moose and be aggressive on offense tonight. Roope Hintz and Mikael Granlund have done nothing wrong, but Rantanen can take over a game in the blink of an eye. That's going to be the key to winning this series. It's time for the Stars to show the league why they signed Rantanen to an 8-year deal at the trade deadline.

