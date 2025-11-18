Dallas Stars look to capsize the New York Islanders with Benn's triumphant return

I'm sure everybody at the American Airlines Center is going to give Jamie Benn a huge ovation later tonight. The Stars have navigated the season pretty well in his absence. Being only a couple of points behind the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference is not what everyone was expecting to start the season. Especially with a new coach and a new system, Glenn Gulutzan deserves a massive pat on the back for navigating these early-season injuries.

The Dallas Stars will host the New York Islanders tonight before heading off on another road trip. This is not the Islanders team from last season. They have done a good job so far behind 2025 first overall pick Matthew Schaefer. He's really energized this youthful Islanders team this season. The Stars have underestimated teams like this in the past and have fallen flat on their face. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Islanders.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: 4. Don't expect much from Benn tonight

I'm not expecting much from Benn tonight. The reason is that Gulutzan isn't going to throw him on the Queback line with how they are playing at the moment. I think Benn will be placed on the fourth line tonight to ease him back into playing hockey. There is plenty of season left for Benn to score his 400th career goal. It would be awesome to see him score in his return tonight, but I doubt he will. However, his presence in the lineup tonight should concern the Islanders because the team loves to play for Benn.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: 3. Let the rascal be a rascal

Wyatt Johnston is currently the leading scorer on the Dallas Stars, going into tonight's matchup against the Islanders. The Stars need to keep him on the top line with Mikko Rantanen because both players are feeding off of each other right now. Colorado Avalanche fans said Rantanen wouldn't do well without Nathan MacKinnon, but they don't know about how Johnston has helped Rantanen. The Stars need to let the rascal be a rascal, and the Islanders will be in so much trouble tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: 2. Shut down Bo Horvat

Even though the Islanders' roster is pretty youthful, Bo Horvat is one of their veteran leaders and leading scorers this season. He's got 12 goals and 11 assists going into tonight's matchup against the American Airlines Center. The Stars need to make sure he doesn't get any passes tonight. Horvat likes to creep towards the front of the net. Lian Bichsel needs to send him flying away from the net tonight. If the Stars keep him in check tonight, the Islanders might need to head to Cabela's for a new fishing boat.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders: 1. Make them want to leave the arena after the first period

One thing I want to see from the Stars tonight is to make the Islanders want to pack up and leave after the first period. I'm tired of seeing the Stars play with their food against teams they should easily beat. It's one of those nights, and the Islanders should want to sail back to New York after tonight. The Stars need to have a multi-goal lead by the end of the first period; anything less is unacceptable tonight. Make them pack up the visitor locker room when the second period starts.