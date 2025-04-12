Dallas Stars look to close out home schedule with a win over the Utah Hockey Club

Well, the Stars found out they won't be winning the Central Division after losing to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. The Stars weren't that bad at the beginning of the game. I wanted to see how the Stars started the game after I got home, and they were aggressive. However, they have to get over allowing the game's first goal. After Winnipeg took the lead, it went downhill for the Stars, and their one last chance of winning the Central Division this year.

Not all was lost when the Stars ended up winning home-ice advantage in the first round against the Colorado Avalanche. However, clinching home-ice advantage didn't feel as good as if the Stars had upset the Jets at the American Airlines Center. However, that game is in the past, and the Stars have a chance to sweep a divisional opponent this season. The Utah Hockey Club won't take it easy on the Stars tonight. Here are the four keys to the game tonight against the Hockey Club.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Preview: 4. Don't mope if Utah scores first

Even though winning the game doesn't really matter tonight, the Stars have got to get over their opponents scoring first. The Colorado Avalanche is not going to wait for the Stars to make the first move in Game 1. They are going to do everything in their power to score first. The Stars must keep their eyes on the prize if Utah scores first tonight. They can't start moping around like one of their teammates passed away. The Stars only have three games to practice this before the playoffs begin.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Preview: 3. Play ticked off

I want to see the Stars come out of the gate tonight like a bull trying to buck off a rider at a rodeo. Yeah, it sucks that they won't be back-to-back division champions. However, the Stars have got to stop this losing streak tonight. It can't go to a five-game losing streak heading out on the road to Detroit. It's time to saddle up and take it to the Hockey Club tonight. Play Texas Hockey for 60 straight minutes of nose to the grindstone action and prepare for the first round of the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Preview: 2. Stop Clayton Keller

Even though Clayton Keller was nice enough to help upset the Jets last weekend, the Stars need to stop him from scoring tonight. Keller has 27 goals going into tonight's game against the Stars. Alexander Petrovic will be in the lineup tonight while Esa Lindell and Thomas Harley get a break before the first round of the playoffs. It's time for Petrovic to step up and help the Stars end this losing streak. If Keller is out of the picture tonight, the Stars should have smooth sailing to the finish line.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Preview: 1. Time for Oettinger to get loose

The days of Jake Oettinger getting nights off are over for the remainder of the season. It's time for the Stars to warm him up, especially if they must go up against Gabe Landeskog in the first round this year. The Stars can't have a cold Oettinger going into the series against the Avalanche. These last three games are perfect for him to get loose and prepare his mind for Colorado. If Oettinger is in the zone tonight, the Stars should sweep the Utah Hockey Club this season.

