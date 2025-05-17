Dallas Stars look to close out the semifinals at home tonight

Tonight feels like a bittersweet night for the Winnipeg Jets' organization. After the news about Mark Scheifele's dad passing away this morning, the Jets will be playing with a chip on their shoulder. Playing for a loved one that passed away and trying to keep your season alive is something any team wouldn't want to go up against in the playoffs. The Dallas Stars will weather that storm at the American Airlines Center tonight. The Stars need to win tonight to avoid returning to Winnipeg for game 7.

The Stars have not had good luck in Winnipeg over the last couple of games. Tonight feels like the season is on the line for the Stars. While the Stars have beaten the Jets in Winnipeg in this series, returning to Winnipeg doesn't look promising for advancing to the Western Conference Finals. The Stars can keep Pete DeBoer's perfect game 7 streak intact by beating the Jets in game 6 tonight. Here are the four keys to tonight's game at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 4. Weather the storm

I hope the Stars will be ready for the storm brewing in the first period. Winnipeg doesn't want their season to end, and wants to send it back to Winnipeg. The Stars need to be ready for the ambush they will get after the opening puck drop tonight. The Stars must weather that storm and attack when the Jets are tired. That's how the Stars will beat the Winnipeg Jets and advance to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 3. Attack the net

The Stars can't be passive on offense tonight. I want to see them crash the net and attack Connor Hellebuyck to the point he becomes the cursed road goalie. He's had a terrible road performance in the last series against the St. Louis Blues and even during this series. That's the Hellebuyck that needs to show up tonight if the Stars want to advance to the Western Conference Finals to take on the Edmonton Oilers in the next round of the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 2. Stop Kyle Connor

If the Stars want to avoid a game 7 in Winnipeg, they must stop Kyle Connor from skating around Jake Oettinger. The Stars have done a good job of keeping him off the score sheet throughout this series. Let's continue that trend tonight and move on to the next round of the playoffs. Connor will do everything in his power to keep this series going. The Stars must buckle down and ensure he's absent from the scoresheet tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 1. Non-Finns need to show up

Throughout this series, the non-Finnish players have been absent. Players like Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, and Matt Duchene have relied on the Finnish Mafia to take down the Jets. However, the Finns can't do it all and need the rest of the team's help tonight in an elimination game for the Jets. I want to see an entire team effort tonight to send the Jets home from the playoffs, and the Stars prepare to take on the Oilers in the next round.

