Dallas Stars look to crash the party at Rogers Place today

It was just one of those playoff games where the Stars couldn't crack Stuart Skinner between the pipes. Skinner is like Jekyll and Hyde; he either gives up many goals or is laser-focused. The Stars got the laser-focused version of him on Friday night at the American Airlines Center. It was the first time the Stars lost in seven games at the AAC during this postseason run. I knew they wouldn't be like the Texas Rangers and sweep all their home games during this run.

The Stars have done well in rebound games after losing big time; however, they may have to do it without Roope Hintz in the lineup. Right now, I don't know his status for today's game. It might be one of those days where we find out if he's playing or not based on warmups. The Stars have plenty of other veterans who can step up in his absence if Hintz isn't ready for today's game. Here are the four keys to Game 3 today at Rogers Place.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 4. Scrap out a win

After how the Oilers were able to lock down the Stars in Game 2, the Stars might need to win in ugly fashion to make it to the Stanley Cup Finals. I'm not saying the Stars must pray for lucky bounces, but scrap out a victory even if only a couple of goals are scored. That means getting physical in the Oilers' zone and making Skinner uncomfortable. The Stars don't need to score the prettiest of goals, get the puck to the net, and fight for position to punch in the rebound off of Skinner's pad.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 3. No turnovers

The number of turnovers against the Oilers in Game 2 was too high for my liking. The Stars would get things going in the Oilers' zone, and one bad pass would set the offense up. The Stars must be bright with their passing this afternoon if they want to come out stealing a victory on the road. Playing in Edmonton during the playoffs is no easy task for opposing teams. Just ask our friends at Vegas Hockey Knight, the Golden Knights didn't do so well in Edmonton in their final playoff series this season.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 2. Stop Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

The number one thing the Stars need to do if they want to win on the road is stop Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl from feeding off their home barn tonight. That arena is piercingly loud once those two players score a couple of goals at home. It's almost like a death sentence for opposing teams once either of these two players scores at home. If the Stars even want a chance of playing the road spoiler, they have to shut both players down. There's no exception to this key to the game this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Preview: 1. Do what we've done all year long

I don't know if the Stars are trying to change their persona during the playoffs. I wish they would return to being a physical hockey team again. The Stars have gotten their scoring chances by just firing the puck at the net and getting the loose rebounds. The Stars are trying to oversimplify their game by trying to replicate what Edmonton is doing to them. If they went back to how they played hockey at the beginning of the season, this series wouldn't be so hard for them.

