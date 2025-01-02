Dallas Stars look to overthrow the Ottawa Senators tonight

I'm not trying to make a January 6th reference with the title for tonight's pregame article. I keep Blackout Dallas politics free. It was the only thing I could think of when writing an article title. With that out, the Dallas Stars will play their first game of 2025 against the Ottawa Senators tonight. Jake Oettinger will get the start between the pipes for Dallas as they try to win their first game of 2025. There's even an NHL debut for the Stars tonight.

Arttu Hyry, or as the fanbase calls him, R2-D2, will make his NHL debut tonight for the Stars. The hat trick he recorded for the Texas Stars caught the front office's attention. Justin Hryckowian did nothing wrong when he was with the Stars for the past couple of games. The Stars are looking for an offensive spark to place in the lineup until Mason Marchment is healthy again. Here are the three keys of the game tonight for the Stars against the Senators.

Arttu Hyry? That's the droid we're looking for!



Congrats on your first North American hat trick, Arttu!!! pic.twitter.com/kELR3buwbX — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) December 29, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Preview: 3. Control the first-period tempo

The Stars did a good job of this against the Buffalo Sabres on New Year's Eve. They didn't allow the Sabres to take over the game in the first period and run away with it. The Stars have to do this again tonight against the Senators. While the Senators aren't known for being a first-period team, I'm worried the Senators could create some momentum with a first-period goal. If the Stars can control the first-period tempo and keep the Senators at bay, the Stars have a shot to take over the game in the second period.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Preview: 2. Shut down their captain

The Stars must shut down their captain, Brady Tkachuk, to win the game against the Senators. Tkachuk has 16 goals and 19 assists going into tonight's matchup against the Stars. I hope the Stars' defense is ready for a challenge in 2025. Tkachuk can be a massive threat if left alone in front of the net. The Stars allowed a couple of goals against the Sabres because they didn't box out the Sabres in front of DeSmith. Let's hope the Stars remember to box out Tkachuk to help out Oettinger tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Preview: 1. Get a goal in the first period

I know it's been challenging to spark some offense in the first period with all the injuries recently. However, my goal for the Stars tonight is to score one or two first-period goals. I have this weird feeling the Senators will feel good about themselves holding the Stars scoreless in the first period. I want to take their spirit out of the game with some early goals to get things going tonight. The Stars must find a way to score in the first period if they want to keep their playoff spot and potentially climb to the top of the division.

