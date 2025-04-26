Dallas Stars look to put the Avalanche on the brink of elimination tonight

So far, the Dallas Stars have shown they don't back down until the final buzzer goes off. It's been evident as they won their second straight game in overtime on Wednesday night. Apparently, Tyler Seguin didn't want to go past his "dad bedtime." I'll see myself out. The Stars can pressure the Avalanche tonight by beating them and putting them on the brink of elimination. However, it will be tough because the Avalanche want the series tied heading back to Dallas.

Everyone will need to be focused tonight. Miro Heiskanen isn't back in the lineup tonight. According to Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer, they are waiting for the series to return to Dallas before putting him in the lineup. To win tonight, the Stars need to play like they did in the last two games, minus the overtime. Look at the four keys to tonight's game against the Avalanche.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche Preview: 4. Control the tempo

At least Gabriel Landeskog's return is over, and the Stars don't have to weather that moment tonight. The Stars must gain the momentum in the first period by scoring a couple of goals to silence the crowd at Ball Arena tonight. The Stars can't allow the Avalanche to get things going and have a fun time tonight. I want to see them drop their heads in disappointment early in this game. That's how the Stars can pressure the Avalanche tonight.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche Preview: 3. Revenge of the Moose

I would like to see Mikko Rantanen be apart of the Avalanche's downfall again tonight. The Stars wouldn't have had that game-winning goal in overtime on Wednesday night without Rantanen fighting for the puck. I would love to see him score a couple of goals tonight to put them on the brink of elimination. That would teach the Avalanche a thing by not negotiating with a top talent before rushing to trade him. That would be the cherry on top for tonight's win.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche Preview: 2. Shut down Nate MacKinnon

The Stars have done a superb job of shutting down Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon in this series without Heiskanen in the lineup. They will probably have to do it for one more game without Heiskanen in the lineup. The Stars must shadow them and block their shots by sacrificing their bodies. It's the only way the Stars will shut down the Avalanche's desperation tonight. If they do this, the Avalanche will be on DEFCON 1 heading back to Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche Preview: 1. Sacrifice your bodies to block shots

The Stars might have to put their bodies on the line tonight if they want to put the Avalanche on the brink of elimination. That means players who usually wouldn't block shots will have to dive and block shots heading towards Jake Oettinger tonight. He will need everyone's help to withstand the Avalanche's attack to even the series up at 2 heading back to Dallas. I know the team might be sore tomorrow, but putting the Avalanche on the brink of elimination would be worth the soreness tomorrow.

