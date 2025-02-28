Dallas Stars look to send LA royalty packing in final February home game

Well, I think the Stars' fanbase hopes there won't be a repeat of the Columbus Blue Jackets game tonight. That was some of the worst defense the Stars had in a minute. Defenders stood and watched Oettinger flail around trying to keep the Blue Jackets at bay. While there were some goals that Oettinger could have saved, that loss was on the defense for not helping him. I think some home cooking could do the Stars some good.

The Dallas Stars return to the American Airlines Center for their second and final home game this month. They will take on the Los Angeles Kings as they look to put the mediocre performance against the Columbus Blue Jackets behind them. Jake Oettinger will get the start tonight as he looks to redeem himself on home ice. Can the Stars keep the Kings at bay tonight and secure two points going into March? Here are the four keys of the game tonight against the Kings.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 4. Get ahead of the Kings

The Stars can't let the Kings get comfy and create a nice lead in the first period. The Stars must beat them so severely that they head to their locker at the first intermission, sad. The Stars have a 20-7-1 home record this season. They have to keep defending their home ice to the point that opponents don't even want to play here in the postseason. That's how you protect your home ice. I want to see a 21-7-1 home record by the end of tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 3. Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson shake and bake

Two players I want to see dictate the game for Dallas tonight are Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. Both players have done a good job of setting up each other after the 4-Nations break. The Stars must have both players produce offense if they want to right the ship tonight against the Kings. Jamie Benn can't keep scoring goals like he did in Columbus to stop the bleeding. It's up to the young players like Hintz and Robertson to carry the Stars to victory tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 2. Shut down Adrian Kempe

The Stars' ailing defense will have to do their best to stop Adrian Kempe from being a nuisance tonight. He's the leading scorer for the Kings going into tonight's matchup with Dallas. Twenty-six goals and twenty-three assists in 56 games is quite impressive. Thomas Harley will not be able to slow him down on his own. He needs help from his teammates so that Kempe will not be given the light of day in the Stars' zone tonight. It could be a long night in Dallas if Kempe finds the back of the net tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 1. Fire the puck at the net

The Stars need to fire the puck at the net tonight. They don't need to create fancy goals in the Kings' zone tonight. That's how the Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off the upset on Tuesday night against the Stars. Good things happen when you fire the puck at the net. There could be a nice juicy rebound off the goaltenders' pad, or a player could poke the puck past the goaltender. The Stars don't need to be fancy tonight. Just fire the puck at the net and be aggressive in front of the Kings' crease.

