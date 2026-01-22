Dallas Stars look to silence Boomer and steal some points in Columbus

Sometimes during the NHL season, storylines write themselves and lead to epic games. The Dallas Stars are facing a former player and head coach tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets. While Rick Bowness did a lot for the Stars' organization, he is now the enemy tonight as the Stars look to continue their winning streak, which began Tuesday night against Boston. However, they will have to do it without their best player again.

Mikko Rantanen is out with the flu tonight, according to Glen Gulutzan. He said he's hopeful that Rantanen will be a go tomorrow night when the Stars return home to take on the St. Louis Blues. The Stars' offense found its groove without Moose in the lineup on Tuesday night. With Casey DeSmith between the pipes tonight, hopefully the Stars can continue to build on their last win and silence Boomer tonight. Here are the four keys to tonight's contest against the Blue Jackets.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Preview: 4. Just attack the net

I don't know why the Stars have an issue with attacking the net, but it worked against the Bruins the other night. After the opening puck drop, the Stars were relentless in forcing Jeremy Swayman to make saves. They will have to do that again tonight as they look to continue their winning streak. I don't care if the Blue Jackets are afraid of catching the flu; surround their goaltender and push the puck past him. That's how you send a message to the rest of the NHL that you are back.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Preview: 3. Help Casey DeSmith

Casey DeSmith is having a good season right now, and it needs to continue against the Blue Jackets tonight. I want to see DeSmith get some help from his teammates tonight by making sure the puck gets cleared out of the zone. In the last game DeSmith played, that didn't happen, and the Ducks came away with the win. All he's asking is that you make sure everyone is covered in front of the net and don't allow any second-chance opportunities. It's not that hard to make DeSmith a happy camper.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Preview: 2. Shut down Zach Werenski

Tonight's key target the Stars need to shut down is defenseman Zach Werenski. He's been lethal from the blue line this season with 18 goals and 34 assists heading into tonight's contest against the Stars. It's a bit unusual that I have to highlight an offensive blue line threat during the season. Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley will have to make sure that he's not allowed to set up his teammates for success tonight. If the Stars allow him to control the Blue Jackets' offense, they will be back to square one.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Preview: 1. Feed Robertson the puck

The last thing the Stars need to do to ensure total victory is feed Jason Robertson the puck tonight. He had two goals against the Boston Bruins and showed why it's so strange that Team USA left him off the Olympic roster. Since Rantanen is out of the lineup tonight with the flu, Robertson is the primary goal-scorer. If Roope Hintz or Wyatt Johnston wants to jump in and help him, that would be wonderful. I want to see Robertson carry this team to a second-straight win.