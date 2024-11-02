Dallas Stars look to split the series against the Florida Panthers in Finland

The Dallas Stars sure had a wake-up call against the Florida Panthers yesterday. The one thing fans took away from yesterday is that the Dallas Stars are not at the level to compete for the Stanley Cup this season. However, the Stars have one more game in Finland to redeem themselves. They will take on the Florida Panthers but as the road team today. The white jerseys will be worn before the Stars return home to take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the American Airlines Center.

One thing to remember today is that Jake Oettinger might be benched for the second game in Finland. Since the Stars are playing back-to-back games, they might rest the All-Star netminder. Casey DeSmith would need all the help he can get against a solid Panthers squad. I'm sure the Panthers will be drooling if they see DeSmith get the start. Here are the three keys of the game today against the Florida Panthers.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Preview: 3. Fast Start

The Panthers got out to a quick start against the Dallas Stars yesterday. The Dallas Stars need to do to them if they want a shot at putting away the defending Stanley Cup Champions today. They can't take their precious time and play with their food. The Panthers didn't wait for the Stars to make the first move and scored within 30 seconds of the game beginning. If the Stars get a quick start today against the Panthers, they will have a shot of winning.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Preview: 2. Don't pass the puck to Sam Reinhart

Sam Reinhart is the one person on the Florida Panthers I don't want to see touch the puck today. He had a short-handed goal in the second period and scored later in the game. The Stars cannot even allow him to touch the puck with his stick today. He is a very crafty scorer, and he showed it yesterday in their 6-4 win over the Stars. He must be shut down if the Stars want to beat the Panthers today. If the Stars can shut him down this afternoon, they can beat the Panthers.

Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers Preview: 1. Be agressive in the Panthers' zone

The Stars have to be agressive in the Panthers' zone this afternoon. For most of the game yesterday, it felt like they weren't as aggressive as they usually are in their opponent's zone. That has to change if they want to beat the defending Stanley Cup Champions. The only way the Stars can do that is to bombard the net with shots and fight for rebounds in front of their goalie. If the Stars can be agressive in the Panthers' zone this afternoon, they should win the game today.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles