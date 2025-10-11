Dallas Stars look to wrap up road trip with a win against the Colorado Avalanche

Well, the Dallas Stars were able to stick the landing on Thursday night in Winnipeg as they narrowly escaped the Jets, coming back and forcing OT. Even with all the mess going on with the defense, the Stars' offense showed up in a substantial way thanks to Mikko Rantanen. The Stars have one more stop on their road trip in Colorado to take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Here are the four keys to the game tonight if the Stars want to sweep their mini road trip to begin the season.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 4. If it ain't broke, don't change it

It seems like the Stars are going to roll with the same Thursday night lineup, according to DLLS Sports Stars Writer Sam Nestler. I mean, if the Stars were able to score five goals against the Avalanche, why change it up on the road? I'm sure some of the guys who were healthy scratched from the lineup will play next week, but why change up the chemistry that was on display Thursday night? Like they always say, if it ain't broke, don't change it.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 3. Feed Mikko Rantanen

The Stars have to do their best to feed Mikko Rantanen the puck tonight. I'm sure he still has some anger towards the Avalanche for trading him last season. I would do everything in my power if I were Glen Gulutzan to allow him to get his frustrations out tonight and feast on the Avalanche. That means if Rantanen wants to be on both power play units tonight, let him be on both power play units. Let him earn his paycheck and get the remainder of his frustrations out on the team that drafted him.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 2. SHUT DOWN Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar

The last thing the Stars' defense wants to have happen tonight is Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar go off on them. The Stars need to shut down both of these players if they're going to escape Denver with the win tonight. That means ensuring someone covers both players when they are on the ice tonight. I don't want to see either player get a clean shot on net tonight. If the Stars can shut down both players from being a threat, the Stars should come away with a road trip sweep.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 1. Don't be selfish

I loved how the Stars were unselfish with the puck in the last game against the Jets. That's how the Stars will be very lethal this season if they just set up their teammates to find the back of the net. I know I mentioned the Stars need to feed Mikko tonight, but sometimes passing the puck around to everyone to allow them to contribute to the win. Just overwhelm Scott Wedgewood while getting the puck to the front of the net, and everyone goes home happy except the Avalanche.