Dallas Stars look to melt the ice off the Colorado Avalanche tonight

Let's hope the Thanksgiving coma from Wednesday night doesn't carry over to today's game at the American Airlines Center. The Dallas Stars will take on the Colorado Avalanche in another divisional tilt. After the abysmal performance on Wednesday night, you can expect Jake Oettinger between the pipes tonight. He will be a warm sight to see tonight. The Stars need to rebound to remain in third place in the Central Division.

The one thing I want to see on the ice tonight is urgency. On Wednesday, there was no urgency in the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks. The team decided they couldn't return to the game and called it quits. That was a manageable defecit to overcome if there was some urgency. The Colorado Avalanche will be riled up after beating the Vegas Golden Knights in their previous game. Here are the three keys of the game for the Stars against the Avalanche tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 3. Urgency

There needs to be urgency from the opening puck drop to the final horn at the American Airlines Center. The Stars can't allow Colorado to walk into the American Airlines Center and get cozy. They need to have the Avalanche heading to the exits after the first period. If the Stars are trailing at any point in the game, they should try to dig their way out of the deficit quickly. If the Stars can dig themselves out of any deficit tonight, they will beat the Colorado Avalanche at home.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 2. Stop Mikko Rantanen

The Stars must stop Mikko Rantanen if they want to beat the Avalanche tonight. He has 14 goals and 18 assists coming into tonight's matchup with the Stars. They can't let him get comfy in front of Oettinger and put pucks past him. The Stars' defensemen must ensure he doesn't get any favorable shot attempts in the Stars' zone tonight. If he scores a goal tonight, it could be another long night for the Stars. They will win the game tonight if they can shut down Rantanen and the Avalanche's offense.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 1. Help Oettinger

The Stars must help out Oettinger tonight to beat the Avalanche. Oettinger is not Luka Doncic and can play three positions on the ice. They must sacrifice their bodies to block shots and prevent the Avalanche from scoring the puck. Oettinger will also have to chip in and help out, but he will need help from his teammates. Giving Oettinger a nice lead is another way the Stars can help him. If the Stars help out Oettinger tonight, they will beat the Avalanche and earn two points.

