Dallas Stars might be getting some reinforcements for tonight's duck hunt

I have been dreading this game for quite some time. After watching the Anaheim Ducks rise in the Western Conference this season, this will not be the typical Dallas Stars game against them tonight. They have a lot of young players who are skilled at hockey. With the injuries the Stars have, it seems this would not be the best time to take on such a hot hockey team, right now. However, some players might be walking through the multiversal portal tonight.

Based on practice this morning, Radek Faksa and Roope Hintz might be returning to the lineup tonight against the Ducks. According to Dallas Stars Radio Host Bruce LeVine, both players will take the pregame skate tonight, and if they feel okay, they will be in the lineup. Getting both players back will be taking a step in the right direction and help the Stars return to their lethal offense. Hintz can definitely do that if he is in the lineup against the Ducks tonight.

Hintz is one of the best scoring players on the team. It was a no-brainer to give him an eight-year extension to remain with the Dallas Stars. The Stars drafted him and turned him into one of the deadliest Finnish scorers in the league. That can certainly help tonight against a very young Ducks team that hasn't had to deal with one of those players yet. If Hintz can't go tonight, it will be okay since the Stars have other scoring threats to trip up the Ducks.

Faksa, on the other hand, can really help solidify the bottom line as they try to slow down some of the top goal-scorers on the Ducks. When I saw that Faksa was going to be out for the last game against the Oilers, I knew it wouldn't be for long, considering he is an ironman of a player. He's one of those players who will do everything to get back on the ice as quickly as possible. He can certainly help the Stars take down the Ducks tonight if he's able to go and be in the lineup.

Tonight is going to be a challenging game at the American Airlines Center. However, I know the Stars are up for the task with Jake Oettinger starting tonight. If Hintz and Faksa can go, that gives the Stars a lot more firepower to land the Ducks and send them back to California. The postgame article will be posted later tonight, before the game begins. I know everyone is going to pack the American Airlines Center and cheer on the Stars to victory.