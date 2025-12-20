Dallas Stars News: Dallas conquers the West Coast with a sweep

All I have to say is the Dallas Stars had one heck of a week to remember, going up against two young squads back-to-back nights. That's hard to do when you don't get much rest. The Stars began their quest on Thursday as they took a dip into the Shark Tank to take on the San Jose Sharks. That was a well-fought game by the Stars as they got some resistance from the Sharks. That wasn't the end of the week for the Stars as they traveled to Anaheim to take on the Anaheim Ducks last night.

The Stars got out to a 4-0 lead on the Ducks in the first period. The Ducks had to change their goaltender because he couldn't stop the Stars from digging themselves out of their deficit. The Stars would come out victorious, winning 8-3 against the Ducks. That was a tough challenge for the Stars as they faced two really young teams with promising futures. Here are some news tidbits to get your Saturday started.

Dallas Stars News: Massive beatdown in Cedar Park last night

While Dallas was taking care of business on the West Coast, the Texas Stars were taking on the Milwaukee Admirals last night. Kyle Looft got shoved by Zach L’Heureux near the end of the third period when the Stars were up 3-2. L’Heureux then charged Looft and threw a few punches. In the end, Looft came out on top in the fight and earned the Stars a power play to seal the win for the prospects in development. You can check out the fight down below.

Dallas Stars News: Jason Robertson joins exclusive company

While in Anaheim, Jason Robertson probably had some friends and family out to watch him play. He did put on a show for his family and friends with two goals. Jason Robertson passed Brendan Morrow and Joe Nieuwendyk for 10th overall for most multi-goal periods by a Dallas Star. I can tell you that he might end up being the highest-paid player on the team by the end of the season. I don't think Jim Nill is going to drag this out and wants to make sure that Robertson gets the pay raise he deserves.

The @DallasStars scored at least seven goals through two periods for the fifth time in the past 25 years, following Nov. 4, 2005 (8), Feb. 15, 2024 (7), Jan. 17, 2017 (7) and Dec. 23, 2008 (7). #NHLStats



Watch now in 🇨🇦 (@Sportsnet), 🌎: https://t.co/dT34F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/O2TZDBRnNR — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 20, 2025

Dallas Stars News: Former Dallas Star traded to Columbus

While the Stars were in the middle of their game last night, there was a last-minute trade before the holiday roster freeze. Mason Marchment was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a couple of draft picks. I really didn't see Columbus as a huge buyer when it comes to Marchment. I wish nothing but the best as Marchment joins another team right at the holiday freeze. The Stars will be back on Sunday night as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.