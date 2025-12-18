Dallas Stars News: Dallas Stars take on the West Coast for the next two days

The Dallas Stars were able to beat the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night to start a new win streak. Casey DeSmith held down the fort while Jake Oettinger had the night off. I enjoyed watching Corey Perry chirping at Mikko Rantanen, and then Mikko responded with a massive insurance goal in the third period. That was really fun to watch, and it would have been better if Rantanen skated by the Kings' bench and stared them all down.

However, the Stars begin a new mission tonight as they take on the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks tomorrow night. It's going to be a challenging two days for the Stars as they battle an illness surrounding their team and two really good Pacific Division foes. Going up against Macklin Celebrini and Cutter Gauthier in back-to-back nights will be tough. Here are some news tidbits ahead of tonight's matchup against the Sharks.

Dallas Stars News: Matt Duchene missing practice?

I'm sure a lot of fans were confused when Matt Duchene wasn't on the ice during practice yesterday. The reason for his missing practice is probably due to maintenance day, or he went out to see his concussion specialist for a follow-up appointment before tonight's game, since he's on the West Coast, according to DLLS Sports Stars Reporter Sam Nestler. I'm sure there's a good reason he missed practice and will be in the lineup tonight against the Sharks.

Dallas Stars News: Illness lingering over team

Glenn Gulutzan mentioned during a press conference yesterday that there's an illness surrounding the team at the moment. I'm not shocked because this is the time of the season when illnesses plague hockey teams. Being in close contact in locker rooms, on buses, and between hotels and games can quickly spread diseases. Don't be surprised if some players play one night and get the next night off. With the position the Stars are in right now, they can afford to let players get some rest and get better.

Dallas Stars News: Adam Erne returning to the lineup

The Dallas Stars are almost at 100% except for Tyler Seguin. Adam Erne is expected to join the team for the upcoming road trip and play. Erne won the roster spot that was open due to Jamie Benn's collapsed lung during the preseason. With the illness going around the locker room, I wouldn't be shocked if he played in both games on this road trip. It's good to have Erne back in the lineup with his NHL experience and expertise.

Dallas Stars News: Do the Stars trade for Rasmus Andersson?

With Quinn Hughes joining the Central Division, many Stars fans wonder what Nill will use to boost the Stars' roster once Seguin goes on the SELTIR. One of the many players linked to the Stars right now is Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. We will discuss the pros and cons of trading for him later today. Stay tuned for that article and the pre- and postgame articles later tonight. Remind yourself to create a pot of coffee since the game is at 9 PM CT tonight.