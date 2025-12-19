Dallas Stars News: One team down, one to go on the West Coast trip

Well, it's always fun when returning to the Shark Tank every season because Wyatt Johnston loves playing in that arena. He had another impressive performance as the Dallas Stars tackled part one of their road trip with a victory over the San Jose Sharks last night. While the Stars made some defensive mistakes, Jake Oettinger locked in and focused in the third period to come away with a win on his birthday. Now the Stars are on to part two of their road trip tonight.

The Stars now travel to Anaheim, California, to take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight. After losing at the American Airlines Center earlier this season, the Stars now look for revenge against a young team that's playing out of its mind right now. After watching the Stars struggle some in the third period to keep up with the youthful Sharks, can they do the same tonight when taking on the Ducks? Here are some morning news tidbits to last you until later tonight.

Dallas Stars News: Wyatt Johnston's impressive performance against San Jose

Johnston had another fantastic night against the Sharks last night. According to reporters, Wyatt Johnston has ten goals and eight assists in the previous seven games against the Sharks. It's just amazing how Johnston and the Stars have been doing lately against San Jose. The Stars have one more game against the Sharks this season at the beginning of January. At least the Stars have a little downtime because if they played the Sharks next week, it wouldn't be a pretty result.

Dallas Stars News: Dallas Stars prospect has a great night

Johnston wasn't the only Dallas Stars player who had a good last night. Dallas Stars prospect Cameron Schmidt had a two-goal game for the Vancouver Giants last night. What I really liked about how he played last night was that he anticipated where the defense was going to set up, and that he positioned himself in front of them. Please take a look at the goal below. He was right in front of the net for the easy putback. Schmidt has 20 goals and 26 assists through 33 games this season. The Stars might have another gem on their hands.

Dallas Stars News: Flight of the Ducks

The Dallas Stars conclude their back-to-back game situation this week against the Ducks tonight. It's going to be a tough test for the Stars, considering they are coming off a game last night. Hopefully, the Stars are asleep right now and getting their rest on the way to their next destination. This Ducks team is very youthful and quick. The last thing the Stars want to do is get into a footrace with them tonight. Stay tuned for more news today, including the pre- and post-game articles, before tonight's game.