Dallas Stars News: Stars get ready to get seconds on the Edmonton Oilers

Good morning, Dallas Stars fans, who's ready for a big showdown tonight in Edmonton against the Oilers? I know I am because I want to see the Stars prove they don't need Mikko Rantanen for a night to take down some of the top teams in the Western Conference. He will be out for tonight's game against the Oilers. It's unfortunate, but it's in the NHL rule book. Let's go over some of the news that is surrounding the Stars before tonight's game in Edmonton.

Dallas Stars News: 1. Rantanen's Suspension

As mentioned above, Rantanen will be in the suite for tonight's game against the Oilers. Due to the NHL Rule Book, Rantanen will have to sit out a game tonight because he was ejected from two games before the midpoint of the season. It's an automatic one-game suspension, so there's no way he can appeal it. This will be a good lesson for Rantanen because there's a delicate balance between being physical and being too physical. The Stars will have to win tonight's game using other players like Jason Robertson.

Dallas Stars News: 2. New Stars Jersey

One thing that Stars fans will be watching for on social media today is when the Stars will drop their new third jersey. After retiring the blackout jerseys worn over the last couple of seasons, the new jersey, inspired by retro designs, will be worn during certain games this season. Everyone thought they would have dropped yesterday, but the Dallas Stars and Esa Lindell decided to post a cryptic tweet that drove Stars' fans crazy.

Dallas Stars News: 3. Don't mess with Texas

The Dallas Stars can brag about something that no other team can so far this season. They are the only team with three players with more than 10 goals and 20 points. It just goes to show the Stars know how to bring their players' potential, and it's paying off so far this season. We all know Robertson is one of them because of the goal-scoring streak that he's on right now. I'm sure the Stars will get some competition in that space soon, but it's good to have something to brag about for now.

Dallas Stars News: 4. Jason Robertson is due for a contract

Scoring 10 goals in 6 games is pretty impressive. Robertson has been playing lights out since Thomas Harley signed his long-term extension. I guess he wants a piece of the Dallas money pie as well. With Rantanen out tonight, the Stars need Robertson to show up big time tonight. Luckily, it's only for one game; the Stars need Robertson's goal-scoring at full power. Maybe he will be ready to drop a hat trick against the Oilers tonight. Stay tuned for the first-quarter report card and the pregame article later this afternoon.