Dallas Stars News: Stars look to continue havoc on the road in Detroit

(Pots and pans clinging) Wake up, Dallas Stars fans, rise and shine on this glorious Tuesday morning. The Stars have one more game before they come home for the holiday break. They travel to Mo Town tonight to take on the Detroit Red Wings. It's another tough matchup the Stars have before the break. They did look sluggish the other night against Toronto and wouldn't have won if Jake Oettinger hadn't been locked in. I'm afraid that could happen tonight against the Red Wings.

One note to point out before tonight's game: the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Marc Savard yesterday. One thing to keep an eye on is that the Maple Leafs could be interested in firing their head coach next week or the week after. One name circling the rumors is former Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer. It would be interesting to see if the Maple Leafs are willing to gamble on a coach who lost three straight seasons in the Western Conference Finals. Here are some news tidbits ahead of tonight's game.

Dallas Stars News: Wyatt Johnston shows how lethal he is on the power play

One last thing involving the Maple Leafs before the Stars play them again in the new year. It was pointed out on social media that Wyatt Johnston has more power-play goals than the entire Maple Leafs team combined. It just shows how good a job Neil Graham has done orchestrating the power play this season. He's done a good job drawing up a triangle offense that has Johnston on the doorstep. Let's hope Wyatt brings his offense with him to Detroit.

The Leafs are moving forward with a new power play coach after a poor start to the season... 😬 pic.twitter.com/4n3xZzVyvM — BarDown (@BarDown) December 22, 2025

Dallas Stars News: Former Dallas Star thriving in Columbus

I know a lot of you wanted Mason Marchment to return to the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline this season. However, I think he's found his home with the Blue Jackets in Columbus. Marchment is the first player in Blue Jackets history to score three goals in his first two games. I think Marchment might be sticking in Columbus past this season. He's doing a great job, and I know a lot of fans wanted to see more mush tushes between him and Oettinger.

Dallas Stars News: Quick peek at the Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are having a good season as well this year. They are in first place in the Atlantic Division and a top-five team in the league. Don't think they are going to roll over because the Dallas Stars are coming to town. I think Oettinger might be the starting goaltender tonight just because of how big a matchup this game is. We will get into more about it later tonight with the pregame article. Stay tuned for more information on that and why Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson should be locks for Team USA.