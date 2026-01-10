Dallas Stars News: Stars' Prospects are shining all over the world

The Dallas Stars have had a great run of drafting and signing prospects to fill their minor league depth. Take a look at DFW Native Cross Hanas and what he's done against his former team in the last two games. The Stars have been bright in Washington, as Dallas Stars draft pick Cameron Schmidt is in a new home and thriving. Let's take a look at some of the news that is surrounding our minor league system in our morning newsletter.

Dallas Stars News: Cameron Schmidt gets traded to the Thunderbirds

One of the big pieces of news that involves one of our prospects is that Cameron Schmidt was traded from the Vancouver Giants to the Seattle Thunderbirds this past week. Sometimes when a prospect gets traded to a new team, it takes them a while to get accustomed to the new environment and find a rhythm. However, that wasn't the case when he was traded this week. He hit two huge milestones in his first week there.

Schmidt recorded his 100th WHL goal and 200th WHL Point in back-to-back games. Some teams might be kicking themselves for allowing Schmidt to slide all the way to the third round. Schmidt needs some more time to develop before he's even considered for a move to Cedar Park. However, I'm loving how his development is coming along, and before you know it, he will be in Victory Green scoring goal after goal.

Dallas Stars News: Goaltending prospect gets snubbed from Team Germany

For those who haven't been keeping up with countries releasing their Olympic rosters, the Stars almost had an eighth player selected. Dallas Stars goaltending prospect Arno Tiefensee was snubbed from Team Germany this past week. With how big he is and how he's doing with the Texas Stars right now, it almost seemed like he would be one of their three goaltenders. However, I'm sure the Texas Stars are happy he's staying put for right now.

Hear from goaltender Arno Tiefensee following tonight's 4-1 win over Milwaukee where he stopped 42 of 43 shots 🎥 pic.twitter.com/r95UyfiNnV — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) January 5, 2026

Dallas Stars News: Taking down a titan

The Texas Stars took on the Grand Rapids Griffins over the last two nights and took down a titan. Remi Poirier got his sixth career shutout in a 2-0 win against the Griffins last night. It's significant because the Griffins are one of the hottest teams in the AHL right now. Think of them as the Colorado Avalanche of the AHL, a dominant team that can't stop winning. Heck of a performance from the Texas Stars as they continue to get back on track after a rough start to the season.