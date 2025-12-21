Dallas Stars News: Time to get festive at the American Airlines Center

Can't you believe we are less than a week from Christmas Day? It seems like just yesterday the Stars were beginning the season in October. There is one more home game before the Stars take their holiday break. It's time to celebrate the holidays with a massive home win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews and his friends are in town for a home game that starts at 6 PM tonight. It's going to be a fun game to watch. Hopefully, they have it on at the bar where I'll be during the game.

The Stars would be in a good position if they came away with a win tonight. They will then travel up to Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Tuesday night. That will be another tough matchup for the Stars before they get a mini break for the holiday. Can Jason Robertson continue to find the back of the net tonight? Here are some news tidbits before tonight's game against the Maple Leafs.

Dallas Stars News: Jason Robertson is ranked tenth on this list

For those who missed the game on Friday night, Jason Robertson just passed Brendan Morrow and Joe Nieuwendyk for 10th overall for most multi-goal periods. There's a good chance that the young forward might do it against the Maple Leafs. I'm sure Toronto will have Robertson covered at all times since they have his brother leaking all of his strengths to the team. It's going to be fun to see Nick and Jason Robertson face off against each other tonight.

Dallas Stars News: Texas Stars sink the Admirals

The Texas Stars did a great job wrapping up their pre-holiday schedule with a massive 5-2 win against the Milwaukee Admirals. Arttu Hyry and Gavin White got the Texas Stars out to a 2-0 lead early on in the game. Cameron Hughes would add another, and the Stars would go on to win 5-2. What a massive weekend sweep as the Texas Stars now head into their holiday break. I know second-to-last in their division is not where they want to be; however, hopefully, this sweep begins a string of wins.

Dallas Stars News: Tuesday's game in Detroit

The Dallas Stars will travel to Michigan to take on the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night before returning home to enjoy the holidays with their families. Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin would like to pop the Stars' tires heading into the holiday break. Those two are going to be a troublesome duo to handle on Tuesday night. Let's see how the Stars do tonight against the Maple Leafs before worrying about them. Stay tuned for the pre- and post-game articles later tonight.