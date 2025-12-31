Dallas Stars News: Time to raise the roof off of the American Airlines Center

Rise and shine, Stars fans. Jake Oettinger has an essential message for all the fans tonight. He wants you so loud at the American Airlines Center that the Buffalo Sabres can't concentrate on the task at hand tonight. It's time to dull the Sabres and end their nine-game winning streak and ring in the new year the right way tonight. It's time to remember the Sabres, why you don't mess with Texas. Here are some more exciting news tidbits ahead of tonight's contest at the AAC.

Dallas Stars News: Emil Hemming shines bright at World Juniors

Yesterday, we discussed that one of the junior members of the Finnish Mafia was competing at the World Juniors. Emil Hemming is starting to find his groove, and it's all due to the Stars sending him back to the Barrie Colts. The Stars might have another draft gem on their hands if his development continues to go the way it is right now. We will continue to update you on Hemming's performance in the World Juniors on our social media channels.

Dallas Stars News: Jake Oettinger back to normal

It was reported yesterday that Oettinger was dealing with a nagging lower-body injury. However, with the couple of days off before tonight's game, Glenn Gulutzan said he's back to normal, and there's nothing to worry about. It's also expected that Oettinger will most likely be named to Team USA's roster on Friday morning for Ice Hockey. That is a massive accomplishment for Oettinger as he looks to help Team USA come home with the gold medal. Hopefully, Jason Robertson makes the roster as well.

Dallas Stars News: Buffalo Sabres riding nine-game win streak

Tonight won't be your usual Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres game. The Sabres are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line. That's what makes this game so much more interesting compared to recent matchups. The Stars might even be looking at trading for one of their players at the trade deadline this season. We will have the pre- and post-game reports for you later tonight, before the new year begins. It will be an exciting matchup at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars News: Time to bring the PWHL to Dallas

To wrap up our morning newsletter, I have to say I was impressed with the turnout for the PWHL game at the AAC this past weekend. With Christmas and everyone out of town, I expected a low turnout. However, 8,514 people attended the game, showing the league that there is potential for a Dallas franchise in its next expansion. You can read more about how the Stars can help ensure a franchise thrives in Texas in our article.