Dallas Stars's momentum from last night carried them to a tenth-straight win

The Dallas Stars had an amazing game last night, taking care of the Vancouver Canucks and winning their ninth consecutive game, a new franchise record. While I'm sure the team would have loved to celebrate that milestone together, there was more work to be done tonight as the Stars traveled to Calgary to take on the Flames. While the game was going on, there were some rumors about the Stars possibly looking at one of the Flames' forwards.

The Stars continued their dominance from last night, winning 6-1 over the Calgary Flames. What another heck of a performance by the Stars on such a short turnaround. Matt Duchene continued his point streak tonight with a couple more apples he picked from the orchard. This Stars team is peaking at the right time, and a lot of playoff teams should be very worried about what's to come. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game against the Flames.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 4. Good start to the game

The Stars came out with more energy than I expected. It led to Sam Steel scoring on a deflection, making it 1-0 Stars. I can't even complain about the Morgan Frost deflection that tied the game up 60 seconds later. That was a pretty nice re-direct that Joe Pavelski would have been proud of. You could tell both teams were really wanting to set the tone in the first period. There's a reason the Stars were leading after the first period. They were buzzing and capitialized when the Flames were relaxed on defense.

Score first, score often 😤 pic.twitter.com/WpMpCpPfmQ — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 4, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 3. Forward depth

Do the Stars really need another forward based on how the team played tonight? When you have Nathan Bastian redirecting goals in front of the net, do you really need Coleman or Kadri? Just for reference, this is without Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, and Radek Faksa in the lineup. This is what makes the Stars one of the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference. They might have a loaded superstar team like the Colorado Avalanche; however, their offense is sending teams home with losses.

Nathan Bastian with another Stars goal! Stars scorching the Flames pic.twitter.com/qXU33HpbWw — DLLS Stars (@DLLS_Stars) March 4, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 2. Bichsel's back

Lian Bichsel sure looks like himself after returning to the lineup. I loved that little skirmish with Nazem Kadri he had in the second period. The Stars missed his physical presence after he broke his ankle. The Stars look like a completely different team with him in the lineup. It's like they have more fight in them, rather than letting opponents push them around. Bichsel even included some offense in last night's game in Vancouver. It's good to have the Swiss bouncer back in the lineup.

Nazem Kadri was going AT IT with Lian Bichsel 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/ANiiRVrlKD — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 4, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 1. Dutchy wanted some apples tonight

I guess Matt Duchene is trying out a new apple cobbler recipe because he was making sure his teammates were set up. He had two assists in the first period, and his line was cooking because of it. He finished the game with four assists tonight. It was good to see Duchene set up his teammates despite not scoring a goal tonight. People were unsure which version of Duchene the Stars would get after his early-season injury. The Stars return home to take on the Colorado Avalanche in a game of the heavyweights in the Central Division.