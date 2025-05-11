Dallas Stars send the Jets spiraling out of control in Dallas airspace

The Dallas Stars took on the Winnipeg Jets in game 3 of their playoff series this afternoon. It was a nice change of pace considering all the 9 PM start times the Stars' fanbase has had to sit through this postseason run. For a change, the Stars played well on TNT. Roope Hintz opened the scoring early on in the game as the Stars would go on to beat the Jets 5-2 this afternoon. The Stars regain the series lead 2-1 heading into game 4 on Tuesday night.

Mikko Rantanen in his last 6 games …



-9 goals

-17 points

-2 game-winning goals

-2 hat tricks



THE MOOSE IS LOOSE 🫎 😤 pic.twitter.com/4nMwvXWAL7 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 11, 2025

While there were some things the Stars need to fix moving forward, they did their job by defending home ice this afternoon. They also finally won their first game on TNT this postseason. The fanbase was off the charts this afternoon, which helped the Stars win another playoff game. The only question left is what do we do with Mikko Rantanen after his 13-point streak was snapped this afternoon? Here are the four takeaways from this afternoon at the AAC.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-05-11: pic.twitter.com/SiBlJKmBWa — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) May 11, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 4. Great start in the first period

Despite allowing Kyle Connor to score that wrap-around goal to tie the game at 1, the Stars had a reasonable first period. Roope Hintz capitalized on one of the early power play chances for the Stars to make it a 1-0 game. Thomas Harley would give the Stars the lead back later in the period. That's the Start they needed on Friday night to get things going in game 2. However, I'm still proud that the team scored two goals in the first period to get the AAC out of their chairs this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 3. Oettinger hugging the posts

Oettinger needs to learn how to hug the posts to prevent wrap-around goals moving forward. I know Kyle Connor is one fast guy, and he earned that goal today. However, that was a soft goal that Oettinger gave up. Luckily, Harley reigned in the Stars and got them the lead in the first intermission. All the Stars' fans want to see if Oettinger learn how to move from post-to-post to stop wrap-around attempts. Other than that, he had a fantastic Sunday at the AAC.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 2. Take advantage of the Jets' mistakes

The Stars did a good job of taking advantage of one of the early power play attempts they had at the beginning of the game. That is one of the ways the Stars need to beat the Jets. The Jets are disciplined and challenging to send to the box. The Stars did a good job of that to get the offense going this afternoon. Let's see if the Stars can pressure the Jets on Tuesday night and put the best team in the NHL on the brink of elimination heading back to Winnipeg. I would love to eliminate them on their home ice.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 1. Rantanen's point streak is snapped and brought back to life

The Stars will have to trade Rantanen during the offseason because his 13-point streak was snapped in the first period today. Just kidding, one of the best streaks hockey fans have ever seen was snapped after Harley scored in the first period. He started another point streak in the third period by scoring the game's fourth goal. Nazem Kadri even said Colorado screwed up by trading him. Seems like the Stars' fanbase needs to make a moose statue outside the AAC wi. The new heater will continue on Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center.

MIKKO RANTANEN MAKES IT 4-2 DALLAS 😱



THE HEATER CONTINUES 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WPWIKD2BhG — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 11, 2025

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles